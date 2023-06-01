Construction trade union body calls for dialogue from the government

Hespress – Tawfik Boufartih

The National Coordination of the Technicians of the National Syndicate for the Preparation of National Territory and Urbanization, which is affiliated with the National Labor Union, called for the opening of an “urgent and serious dialogue with the government in order to achieve the demands of the technicians’ class and settle their long-standing file.”

In a communication received by Hespress, the Coordination Committee expressed its “full support for the struggle stations called for by the National Authority of Technicians in Morocco, which called for national strikes next month.”

The same communication called for “amending the statute of the Inter-Ministerial Technician Commission, in order to ensure the provision of appropriate conditions for work and decent living,” highlighting “the need to raise the wages of this category, establish a fair and just compensation system, reform the promotion system and unify it between all sectors, public institutions and territorial collectivities.” .

The same document also called for “creating a technical degree arranged outside the ladder, facilitating transitional movements between technicians in various sectors,” and working to “settle the administrative and financial status of diploma holders belonging to the lower ranks and integrating them into their appropriate framework.”

Abdel Fattah Al-Bukhari, the national coordinator of technicians at the National Syndicate for National Territorial Preparation and Development, said that “the situation of this group and their digested rights are no longer a secret to anyone,” adding that “technicians are the backbone of the departments and sectors in which they work; However, they only get paid crumbs, and most of them work in very difficult conditions.”

And the same spokesman continued, in a statement to the Hespress electronic newspaper, that “the government is required to improve the situation of this group and to approve a special system for it that guarantees it the basics of a decent life and achieves wages and social justice for it.”

Al-Bukhari confirmed that “the coordination committee intends to organize protest stops to make its voice heard to the responsible authorities, and it also intends to send a new message to the Prime Minister in order to demand that he rehabilitate the technicians and settle their administrative and social status.”