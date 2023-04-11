Clara-Zetkin-Strasse in Erfurt will be closed in both directions from Tuesday for marking work. According to the city, the work will be carried out between Friedrich-List-Strasse and Häßlerstrasse. The closure is expected to last around two weeks.

Conversion to “Green Clara”

Clara-Zetkin-Straße is one of the most important traffic arteries in the state capital. The new lane markings regulate traffic until the final conversion. It should become the “Green Clara” by 2024 at the earliest.