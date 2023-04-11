Home News Construction work: Clara-Zetkin-Strasse in Erfurt will be closed
Construction work: Clara-Zetkin-Strasse in Erfurt will be closed

Construction work: Clara-Zetkin-Strasse in Erfurt will be closed

Clara-Zetkin-Strasse in Erfurt will be closed in both directions from Tuesday for marking work. According to the city, the work will be carried out between Friedrich-List-Strasse and Häßlerstrasse. The closure is expected to last around two weeks.

Conversion to “Green Clara”

Clara-Zetkin-Straße is one of the most important traffic arteries in the state capital. The new lane markings regulate traffic until the final conversion. It should become the “Green Clara” by 2024 at the earliest.

The current construction work was originally supposed to start before Easter. Bad weather threw a spanner in the works for the construction workers.

