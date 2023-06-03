Construction work in Dresden: These trains no longer go to the main station

According to the VVO, there are temporarily more connections – for commuters in the surrounding area. Monday to Friday, for example, three pairs of trains on the RB31, which previously only ran between Dresden Hauptbahnhof and Coswig, would be extended to Grossenhain Cottbus station. Among other things, employees in the companies in Radebeul-Naundorf benefited from this, it said. There is also an evening trip on the RB31: it starts at 10:07 p.m. from Dresden-Neustadt and reaches Elsterwerda at 11:09 p.m.