The Santiago de Cali University continues to become a point of reference for large entities at a national and international level, and this is demonstrated with the arrival of the Consulate of Spain at the university citadel of Pampalinda.

It is a comfortable, innovative space strategically located in the south of the capital of the Valley, where the compatriots of that European country will be able to carry out their errands in a welcoming, safe and accessible campus for all.

It is important to mention that, to date, this event marks a historic moment for the USC, since it is the first consulate that will serve from a university in all of Latin America and perhaps the entire world.

According to Dr. Germán Alfredo Martínez Marcos, Spain’s honorary consul in Colombia, this office will meet the requirements of the departments of Valle del Cauca and Cauca.

“This is a unique approach made for the first time between a foreign consulate and a university or educational center. We are looking for a rapprochement with the European community and also with the student community”, says Dr. Martínez Marcos.

“Thanks to the excellent facilities that the university has, it is easy for the general public of Spain and Spanish Colombo to attend,” the honorary consul points out.

It should be noted that the office of the Consulate of Spain at the Santiago de Cali University has a space of 64 square meters, a waiting room for about 30 people, a modern reception, meeting room, office of the consul and general archive.

Each of these spaces was adapted with state-of-the-art technology and has the support of an environmentally friendly institution, Wi-Fi, food courts, equipped with elevators and affordable for all people with some type of disability.

“This office will carry out procedures such as registration, birth registration, proof of life, deaths, marriages, driver’s licenses, among others. What we will not provide is the visa service, in that case, those interested will have to go to the office in Bogotá ”, insists the consul.

The Data

The inauguration of this new space, pride for a High Quality Accredited institution, will take place next Monday, January 30 at 11:30 in the morning and will be attended by the senior managers of the Santiago de Cali University, deans, administrators, teachers and students.

