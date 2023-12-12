Consulate of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Ciudad del Este donates wheelchairs and toys to the Esteña community

Municipal authorities received the donation from the Consul General, Camilo Chang.

In a significant gesture of solidarity, the Consulate of the Republic of China (Taiwan), accustomed to participating in initiatives that seek to improve the quality of life of those who face physical limitations, donated wheelchairs in order to contribute for the inclusion and independence of the disabled, allowing them to overcome obstacles and participate fully in daily life.

Additionally, with the Christmas season approaching, the event included the distribution of toys to children who, due to various circumstances, do not have access to these objects that provide moments of happiness and fun during the festivities.

In his words, the Consul General of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Camilo Chang, expressed his continued commitment to solidarity and generosity, remembering that these festivities are an opportunity to build bridges of hope and create lasting memories. In addition, to extend the best wishes for the season: a Merry Christmas full of love and joy, and a prosperous New Year full of successes and achievements.

The event concluded with a thank you to everyone present and a call to continue working together in the future to make a difference and provide support to those who need it most.

The symbolic delivery was carried out at the facilities of the municipality of Ciudad del Este, and was attended by the mayor of the city, Miguel Prieto, as well as other municipal authorities, representatives of the Taiwanese community and diplomats from the Consulate of China (Taiwan) of Eastern City.