At approximately 3:20 in the afternoon, President Gustavo Petro landed at the Caracas international airport, to have a new meeting with his counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

Petro traveled in the company of Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and Laura Sarabia, head of his cabinet. The Colombian president’s visit was focused on seeking alternatives to strengthen the economy on the border.

In addition, it was learned that other important issues that they discussed were the union of efforts to fight drug trafficking, the opening of the consulates of Colombia and Venezuela and the next summit of countries in the region that will be held within the framework of the Organization of Amazon Cooperation Treaty (OTCA).

During the dialogue, Maduro stressed that both countries have a “common destiny” and an obligation “to always work for the common good of both peoples,” always taking into account the “diversity” of their “visions,” according to a statement issued by the Venezuelan government.

“Productive and warm working meeting with the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. We set out to deepen the alliances between Venezuela and Colombia, and we are achieving it with union and determination. Always welcome to this sister land!”, has published Maduro on his Twitter account.

In the last meeting that the heads of state had in Tienditas, a border area, a commercial agreement was signed where it is intended to reach 1,800 million dollars in commercial activities.

Likewise, other issues have been discussed, such as Colombia’s intention that Venezuela can reintegrate international organizations.

This is the third time that Gustavo Petro has set foot on Venezuelan soil during his eight months in office.