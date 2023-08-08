Consultation for Caretaker Prime Minister completed, announcement expected soon

Web Desk: The matter of appointing caretaker prime minister has entered the final stages. According to the sources, the leader of Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif has finalized the name of caretaker prime minister, Nawaz Sharif has completed consultation with former president Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif. Sources say that only former President Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif know about the caretaker prime minister. To fulfill the constitutional requirement, Shahbaz Sharif should meet the opposition leader Raja Riaz for the final decision of the caretaker prime minister. will The prime minister and the opposition leader will announce the caretaker prime minister after mutual consultation. Regarding the election of caretaker prime minister, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we have not been contacted regarding the prime minister, Raja Riaz is the favorite leader of the opposition, the decision of the caretaker prime minister will come from London.

