9:12

Ascani (Pd), Tajani cannot lead foreigners

Oppositions to the attack after the off-air of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi on Ukraine. «An Atlanticist government cannot have ministers who approve these positions – declared the deputy of the Democratic Party Anna Ascani in an interview with La Stampa -. And no leading figure in the executive can be traced back to Berlusconi’s party ”, he adds, referring to the hypothesis of Antonio Tajani in Foreign Affairs. “If the government wants to be clearly pro-European and Atlanticist, it must take an absolute distance from these absolutist theses on Putin,” attacks the new vice president of the Chamber.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed her Atlanticist position. But “it is one thing to talk and another to see what government responsibility it will decide to attribute”, replies Ascani. The EPP summit defended Tajani’s idea at the Farnesina. «How can Weber and the EPP not distance themselves from the claims of those who lead Tajani’s party? – Dem asks -. This ambiguity must not be tolerated ». In parliament “there is a need for a united opposition,” suggests the deputy. A “coordination” between the oppositions “we can not do it”. “We need a united front that has ideas to support and is not just a way to go against the government, but to propose a different model,” she explains. “Only in that case would we be able to embarrass the government and otherwise the voters will not forgive us.” Ascani asks all minority forces for “responsibility”. “The opposition must be made to the government of the right, not to the Democratic Party,” she says.