Second and decisive day of consultations at the Quirinale for the formation of the new government. President Mattarella will receive the center-right representatives at 10.30, with a delegation led by Giorgia Meloni. At the end of the interview it will be only the FDI leader who will make statements to journalists for the entire coalition. The Head of State could entrust the task to Meloni today
-
Government: Sisto, Tajani guarantor for Italy in the world
Antonio Tajani Foreign Minister? I hope so. He can be Italy’s true guarantor for the world. Facts matter more than any stolen word. ” He states it Francesco Paolo Sisto by Forza Italia. «We must be ready for the government of the country, giving priority to all the emergencies that arise. The attack on the recordings was not on Silvio Berlusconi but on the government to slow down the path that we badly need. Atlanticism and Tajani’s Europeanism are not discussed, ”added Sisto.
-
Donzelli (Fdi): Law 194 is not under discussion
“We have made it clear that 194 is not in question. At most there is a desire to apply it in its entirety and to give support, even unrelated to the issue of abortion, regardless, to women who are facing a pregnancy and are in difficulty “. These are the words of Giovanni Donzelli, parliamentarian of the Brothers of Italy, at Agorà Rai Tre, on law 194. And to the next question whether the Gasparri bill will see light he replies: «I do not think it will be approved with a majority in this Parliament. But I respect Gasparri’s right to present it. Honestly, there is no need for a law of this kind in Italy at this moment ”.
-
Ascani (Pd), Tajani cannot lead foreigners
Oppositions to the attack after the off-air of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi on Ukraine. «An Atlanticist government cannot have ministers who approve these positions – declared the deputy of the Democratic Party Anna Ascani in an interview with La Stampa -. And no leading figure in the executive can be traced back to Berlusconi’s party ”, he adds, referring to the hypothesis of Antonio Tajani in Foreign Affairs. “If the government wants to be clearly pro-European and Atlanticist, it must take an absolute distance from these absolutist theses on Putin,” attacks the new vice president of the Chamber.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed her Atlanticist position. But “it is one thing to talk and another to see what government responsibility it will decide to attribute”, replies Ascani. The EPP summit defended Tajani’s idea at the Farnesina. «How can Weber and the EPP not distance themselves from the claims of those who lead Tajani’s party? – Dem asks -. This ambiguity must not be tolerated ». In parliament “there is a need for a united opposition,” suggests the deputy. A “coordination” between the oppositions “we can not do it”. “We need a united front that has ideas to support and is not just a way to go against the government, but to propose a different model,” she explains. “Only in that case would we be able to embarrass the government and otherwise the voters will not forgive us.” Ascani asks all minority forces for “responsibility”. “The opposition must be made to the government of the right, not to the Democratic Party,” she says.