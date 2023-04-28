Home » Consumer advocates advise against wanting to rent heat pumps
News

Consumer advocates advise against wanting to rent heat pumps

by admin
Consumer advocates advise against wanting to rent heat pumps

Advertisements and reports are currently piling up that consumers can rent heat pumps or solar systems. Andreas Holtgrave, “Energy expert at the Lower Saxony consumer advice centre”, advises against such offers. The reason: “The providers want to make money from the business model”. That shouldn’t be particularly surprising. The savings potential when purchasing is “significantly greater,” says Holtgrave. Compared to oil and gas heating, consumers would also “currently not save any heating costs” by renting a heat pump.

Warning: “The providers want to make money from the business model”

“Consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps and solar systems. “I am skeptical that rented equipment and systems will lead to cost savings,” said Andreas Holtgrave, energy expert at the Lower Saxony consumer center, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“The providers want to make money from the business model.” In the case of a purchase, on the other hand, the financial savings potential is “significantly greater,” says Holtgrave. The energy expert advised anyone who has the money to make a decision to buy. In addition, consumers would currently not save on heating costs with a rented heat pump compared to oil and gas heating systems. “Oil and gas are still too cheap for that,” explained Holtgrave.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: heat pump, via dts news agency

See also  CEO and Nuevo Cauca in an alliance that will benefit road and electrical infrastructure of the dual carriageway - news

You may also like

President of the Court of Justice of Pastaza,...

Sofía Pinzón Donado was chosen as the minor...

“RND on site” in the ticker: Robert Habeck...

Cevallos celebrates his cantonization with a retro party...

Where to see the meteor showers?

Wolfsberger AC wins rain battle in Altach

Patriaqueridista candidate for deputy proposes to target education...

Virtual alternative for learning processes

World Dance Day: The best dance film classics...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy