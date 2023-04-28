Consumer advocates advise against wanting to rent heat pumps

Advertisements and reports are currently piling up that consumers can rent heat pumps or solar systems. Andreas Holtgrave, “Energy expert at the Lower Saxony consumer advice centre”, advises against such offers. The reason: “The providers want to make money from the business model”. That shouldn’t be particularly surprising. The savings potential when purchasing is “significantly greater,” says Holtgrave. Compared to oil and gas heating, consumers would also “currently not save any heating costs” by renting a heat pump.

“Consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps and solar systems. “I am skeptical that rented equipment and systems will lead to cost savings,” said Andreas Holtgrave, energy expert at the Lower Saxony consumer center, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“The providers want to make money from the business model.” In the case of a purchase, on the other hand, the financial savings potential is “significantly greater,” says Holtgrave. The energy expert advised anyone who has the money to make a decision to buy. In addition, consumers would currently not save on heating costs with a rented heat pump compared to oil and gas heating systems. “Oil and gas are still too cheap for that,” explained Holtgrave.”

