Consumer advocates are warning of an EU data toll for online services for economic reasons

The EU Commission apparently wants large technology groups to share in the costs of building the Internet infrastructure in the EU. This does not make economic sense, according to the head of the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (VZBV), Ramona Popp, to the Handelsblatt. The EU Commission would thus endanger the “open and free Internet”. Regulatory interventions would also have had negative effects in South Korea, for example.

Criticism of the EU Commission: Commission endangers the open and free Internet

The negative consequences for consumers, competition and net neutrality must outweigh the profit intentions of the telecommunications industry. In their own statement on the EU consultation process for a so-called data toll law, which is still running until Friday, the consumer advocates refer to the experiences in South Korea, where there has been a kind of data toll since 2016. The country is a “negative example of regulatory intervention,” says the paper, which the “Handelsblatt” reports on.

End users face higher costs for broadband use. In addition, some online services reduced the quality of their streaming services in order to save on network charges. In this context, the VZBV is critical of the fact that the catalog of questions from the EU Commission on the consultation process provides “little starting points for the consumer perspective”. This suggests that the Commission wants to implement its plans for a data toll “regardless of losses,” said Pop. “Consumer interests play almost no role.”

Report with material from the dts news agency