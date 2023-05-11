Consumer confidence fell to -28.8% in April due to high inflation

The Fedesarrollo Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) took a slight step back (a virtual stabilization) by registering a drop of 0.3% between March and April.

Indeed, the CCI stood at -28.8% last month, maintaining the deterioration trend that has prevailed since the last months of 2022 as a result of the challenging economic outlook caused by high inflation, the worst financial conditions and private consumption. which continues in contractive terrain.

On this occasion, the less favorable sentiment regarding the expectations item explained the drop in confidence as a whole. Specifically, said sub-index stood at -18.3% (-2.2%), reaching a minimum of two years.

Such a less optimistic vision of the future on the part of the households would allow us to glimpse how they face the lower economic prospects for the short and medium term, as well as the concerns regarding the reform agenda that the Government is processing.

In addition to the previous indicator, the least optimism among households was the dominant result. The headings of expectations about the economic conditions of the country within 12 months, together with that referred to the well-being of the home after 1 year fell 5.5% and 3.9% compared to March.

Conditions

For its part, although the feeling about better economic times during the following year proved resilient by advancing 2.9%, the indicator continues to be under downward pressure, standing at -36.5%. On the other hand, during April the current economic conditions item registered a more favorable evolution. Specifically, this sub-index recovered to -44.7% (+2.4% monthly) as a result of an improvement in the perception of the current economic situation (+1.1% monthly), as well as the better feeling about the relevance of the moment for the purchase of durable goods (+3.5%).

This would be reflecting a strengthened labor market, as well as an inflationary outlook that, although remaining challenging, subsided in April.

When examining by income level, the dynamics were divergent with an inclination to pessimism. The high and low income segments of households fell (4.6% and 25 points, respectively), while the middle income segment recovered (2.8%).

This inclination towards pessimism would be, to a certain extent, evidencing the deterioration of private consumption, as we have been indicating in our real-time indicators (here).

Since the provision for the purchase of housing, vehicles and durable goods, the balance was resilient. Although willingness to buy a home fell (-5.3%), there was a greater willingness to buy durable goods (+2.6%) and to buy vehicles (+1.2%).

Compared to the previous month, the following variations were registered in the ICC: -19.6% in Barranquilla, -3.0% in Cali, -1.7% in Bucaramanga, 0.2% in Bogotá and 9. 2% in Medellin

Credits

According to Bancolombia researchers, “we believe that these improvements could be related to the slight drop in free investment credit rates in recent months and the lower Market Representative Rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. However, In our opinion, it is not enough to be a fundamental enough to motivate a sustained recovery”.

Analysts point out that “from now on, persistent inflation, domestic financial conditions, together with less favorable prospects for economic growth would keep confidence on clearly pessimistic ground. In addition, the context marked by the reform agenda that the Executive is processing implies that local uncertainty will continue to be high”.

In April, the percentage of positive responses regarding whether it is a good or bad time to buy goods such as furniture and household appliances registered a balance of -53.0%, which represents an increase of 3.5% compared to the previous month. .

When analyzed by cities, an increase in willingness to buy durable goods of 33.8% in Cali and 3.0% in Bogotá was observed. On the other hand, there was a decrease of 1.6% in Medellín, 4.4% in Bucaramanga and 28.1% in Barranquilla compared to the previous month.

