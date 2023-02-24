After a few more “quiet” months, in 2022 the trend of consumer credit applications resumed with momentum. This was reported by EURISC, the Credit Information System managed by CRIF. Going into the merits of the sector’s performance, the data speak of an overall increase in requests of +18.9% compared to 2021, thus recovering the climate of confidence after the pandemic shock of the last two years. Going into the details of the credit demand, in 2022 there was a growth of 22.9% for personal loan applications, and +16.7% for loans aimed at the purchase of goods and services.

The question remains “prudent”

For the third consecutive year, the average amount of loans requested shows a decrease of 3.9% and a value of 8,106 euros (compared to 8,434 euros in 2021 and 8,895 euros in 2020). The dynamics of the reduction in the amount requested involves both personal loans with a value of 12,223 euros (-1.4% compared to 2021) and final-purpose loans that stop at 5,717 euros (-8.5% vs 2021) .

If we go into detail on the distribution of loans by amount range, the cumulative figure shows that more than one out of two Italians requests amounts of less than 5,000 euros (57.3% of the total), followed by the brackets just higher: 10,000-20,000 euros (16 .4%) and 5,000-10,000 euros (15.1%). The demand, although thus divided into small amounts, is in any case deferred over a period of more than 5 years for 22.7% of Italians, in order to weigh as little as possible on the family budget.

Amounts deferred over time, but not too much

The prudent dynamics of Italian households is also reflected in the cross-section of the two technical forms examined: 75.1% of requests for targeted loans have a debt repayment of no more than 3 years; while personal loans, which often represent a particularly onerous commitment for households, tend to be concentrated in the period exceeding five years, 43% of the total. Finally, observing the distribution of loan applications (personal and finalized aggregate) in relation to the age of the applicant, the CRIF Barometer shows that in 2022 the group between 35 and 54 was the majority, with a share equal to 45.2% of the total.

Predictions for the future

“The scenario continues to be dominated by geopolitical tensions, by the increase in interest rates and by the prospect of a slowdown in economic growth, the repercussions of which will weigh on the financial conditions of families” comments Simone Capecchi, Executive Director of CRIF. Compared to the first half of 2022, the outlook for the economy and the credit market appear to be in trouble due to the effects of the tensions generated by the conflict in Ukraine and by inflation. In the light of this context, in the coming months the demand for loans may suffer a decline due to the slowdown in consumption, particularly on long-term loans”.