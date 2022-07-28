Original title: Consumer Expo promotes the release of consumption potential

The holding of the Consumer Expo effectively connects the domestic and international markets, which not only helps global consumer goods connect to the Chinese market, but also provides a platform for Chinese consumer goods to go global, and plays an important role in promoting domestic and international dual circulation.

On July 25, the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Fair opened in Haikou, Hainan Province. This is a national-level exhibition with the theme of consumer products, bringing together international and domestic high-quality consumer goods resources.

Compared with the previous session, this year’s Consumer Expo has higher enthusiasm for exhibitors, a higher degree of internationalization, and more exhibition activities, which further highlights the role of its consumer boutique display and trading platform.

The holding of the Consumer Expo will help global consumer goods connect to the Chinese market. Last year, the total retail sales of consumer goods in my country reached 44 trillion yuan, and the import value of consumer goods reached 1.7 trillion yuan. In the first half of this year, the import value of consumer goods reached 1 trillion yuan. The hyperscale market attracts merchants from all over the world. The international exhibition area of ​​this year’s Consumer Expo covers an area of ​​80,000 square meters, accounting for 80% of the total exhibition area. A total of more than 1,000 foreign companies brought more than 1,600 brands to participate in the exhibition, which fully demonstrated the favor of global merchants for the Chinese market.

The holding of the Consumer Expo provides a new platform for Chinese products to explore the international market. This year’s Consumer Expo set up the first domestic product boutique hall, which helped many domestic product boutiques to make a concentrated appearance. In the domestic exhibition area, there are a total of more than 1,200 brands of consumer products participating in the exhibition, including technology products, green home appliances, biomedicine and other fields. Through the Consumer Expo, there is another important channel for domestic high-quality products to go to the world.

The holding of the Consumer Expo has provided an important boost for the continuous recovery of consumption. In the first half of this year, my country’s final consumption expenditure drove economic growth by 0.8 percentage points. In the second half of the year, the consumption potential remains to be further released. From the supply side, there will be more than 600 global new product debuts at this Consumer Expo, which not only shows the vitality of consumption innovation, but also helps to increase the effective supply of domestic high-end consumer products, which will undoubtedly further stimulate consumption. At the same time, the Consumer Expo also provides a communication platform for domestic and foreign consumer goods industries, which will help to further improve the quality of supply and form a new consumption trend.

It can be said that the holding of the Consumer Expo has effectively connected the international and domestic markets, which not only helps global consumer goods to connect with the Chinese market, but also provides a platform for Chinese consumer goods to go global. It has played an important role in promoting the domestic and international dual circulation. Further unleash consumption potential and boost economic growth. (Lu Zhongzheng)

[

责编：张慕琛 ]