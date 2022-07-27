Hainan Daily, Haikou, July 26 (Reporter Chen Xiaodan, Poster Group All Media Center) On July 26, all the exhibition halls of the highly anticipated 2nd China International Consumer Goods Fair were officially opened to the public. Next, more than 2,800 domestic and foreign participating brands will hold 177 new product launches and exhibitions in 8 exhibition halls, and a “world premiere, Asia-Pacific premiere, and China premiere” will be staged in Yecheng.

On the first day of the launch, South African English host Laura and Chinese-English bilingual host Zhang Yao of Hainan International Communication Center (HIMC) took the lead as representatives of the Chinese and foreign host “Tian Tuan” of Hainan International Communication Center, opening the first English-language session of the Consumer Fair. Overseas live broadcast, leading the global audience to “cloud” to visit the Consumer Expo.

Put on VR equipment to “walk into” the new crown vaccine production workshop, and explore the whole process of “smart production” of a vaccine; come to the online smart retail exhibition area and the Metaverse experience area, and experience the Metaverse duty-free shopping mall in an immersive experience… In this In the live broadcast with the theme of “Take You to Experience Metaverse Duty Free Shopping”, with the blessing of “high-tech +” technical means, with the movement of the host’s footsteps and eyes, global audiences have experienced the unique charm of Metaverse duty-free shopping.

It is reported that the main platform of the live broadcast is the official Facebook account @hiHainan with 1 million fans of Hainan International Communication Center, and it is also linked to the official Facebook accounts of central media such as China Plus, People’s Daily “Global People” China Fun and so on. , as well as international communication centers in Yunnan, Sichuan, and Guizhou provinces, as well as overseas social media accounts from more than ten international communication platforms across the country, such as Chengdu International Communication Center, Yunqiao.com, and Hebei Great Wall New Media Group, with a total overseas fans of more than 40 million. Successfully set off a blogging craze on the “cloud” where millions of fans watch blogs overseas. According to incomplete statistics, the total number of matrix presentations on the entire overseas platform of this live broadcast exceeded 50 million times.

It is understood that this live broadcast is the first overseas live broadcast of the Hainan International Communication Center Consumer Expo series. Next, the Chinese and foreign anchor teams of the center will carry out a number of overseas live broadcasts to watch the consumer expo in the cloud.











