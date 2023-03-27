Many flights have been canceled due to the strike in Germany. Triinu Nurmjõe, a lawyer from the Business Department of the Consumer Protection and Technical Supervision Agency (TTJA), explains the rights of passengers that apply in this situation.

In case the flight is cancelled, the air carrier is obliged to offer the passenger one of the following options:

Within seven days, a full refund of the fare for the canceled trip or parts of the trip and, if necessary, a return flight to the departure point of the trip as soon as possible;

Changing the route to the passenger’s final destination at the first opportunity and under comparable conditions;

Changing the itinerary to the passenger’s final destination on a later date suitable for the passenger, if there are free seats, under comparable conditions.

If the passenger has already reached his intermediate destination in the case of a connecting flight, or is waiting for the return flight to the final destination at the airport, the air carrier must offer him sufficient catering compared to the waiting time for the new flight. If the flight has to be waited for a day or more, the passenger must also be offered hotel accommodation and transport between the hotel and the airport.

Depending on the specific circumstances of the flight cancellation (i.e. whether the air carrier can prove that it took all possible measures to prevent the flight failure), the passenger may be entitled to additional compensation. The amount of compensation can be 250, 400 or 600 euros per passenger, depending on the distance between the starting and final destination of the flight.

In the event that a flight error occurs and the air carrier does not offer the aforementioned options, the passenger must contact the air carrier as soon as possible. In the event that the airline itself contacts the passenger and offers alternatives, the passenger must be ready to cooperate and try to find the best possible solution among the options offered.