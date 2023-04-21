Home » Contact of government representatives with Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations
News

Contact of government representatives with Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

by admin
Contact of government representatives with Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and other leaders contacted former Speaker Asad Qaiser, file photo

Friday, April 21, 2023, 4:11 p.m

Islamabad: On the issue of negotiations between political parties, the representatives nominated by the government have contacted Tehreek-e-Insaf for formal negotiations.

According to private TV, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and other leaders appointed by the government to talk to PTI contacted former Speaker Asad Qaiser and said that we will contact you for official talks. are doing

Asad Qaiser informed party secretary general Asad Umar about the progress regarding the communication of government representatives. Asad Umar said in this regard that communication is a good thing, government representatives should inform about this development during the hearing in the Supreme Court.

According to the sources, when the PTI and government representatives will meet, nothing has been finally decided in this regard. The ruling alliance has not yet fixed the date and time for the meeting with the PTI leadership.

See also

Detailed consultation regarding the case of holding elections on the same day in the country. File photo

Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan, Shaza Fatima, Zahid Hamid and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan were among those who met.

See also  Yemen. Houthi talks are underway with the Saudis, but doubts remain

You may also like

“The participation of young people is important in...

The way to the sports boarding school is...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

Succeed and achieve your goals

US presidential candidate is suing the World Economic...

President of the Republic highlights works and promises...

‘The best place for begging is Pereira’

Folklore Museum shows last major exhibition before renovation

Launch

Around 200,000 objections to property tax assessments in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy