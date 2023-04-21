Contact of government representatives with Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Friday, April 21, 2023, 4:11 p.m

Islamabad: On the issue of negotiations between political parties, the representatives nominated by the government have contacted Tehreek-e-Insaf for formal negotiations.

According to private TV, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and other leaders appointed by the government to talk to PTI contacted former Speaker Asad Qaiser and said that we will contact you for official talks. are doing

Asad Qaiser informed party secretary general Asad Umar about the progress regarding the communication of government representatives. Asad Umar said in this regard that communication is a good thing, government representatives should inform about this development during the hearing in the Supreme Court.

According to the sources, when the PTI and government representatives will meet, nothing has been finally decided in this regard. The ruling alliance has not yet fixed the date and time for the meeting with the PTI leadership.