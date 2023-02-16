By: Adrian Castañeda

Behind the curtain of the constitution or creation of a company, behind that dream of creating something new, there are several aspects that are an important part of the process, but that are generally not taken into account or given the necessary prominence.

One of them, without a doubt, is the entrepreneur’s contacts, a factor that, if it goes unnoticed, can become a point against it. A proven reality is that you can have all the money in the world and you can also be a genius, but if you don’t have the contacts to enhance those skills or develop those resources, you won’t achieve much.

Contacts, Networking, the people an entrepreneur knows, are variables that will become a great help if they know how to apply them.

Because?

Knowing who does what the company needs can change the perspective of the development of any venture.

It is necessary to analyze the subject from this point of view:

The entrepreneur may not be an expert in all the areas that his business model requires to develop in order to function correctly, but that does not mean that he cannot rely on someone who does know how to do it and get positive points out of it.

This is where the contacts acquire their leading role, in what they can contribute so that a business idea comes to fruition. With contacts you can achieve what you don’t know how to do, so it is important to take them into account.

A mistake that many make when starting a business is believing that it is possible to be in control of everything and at all times; nothing more wrong than that, because help will always be required, either because the leader of the venture does not have the precise knowledge on the subject or because it requires a certain type of push in a specific aspect.

In this sense, it is the main requirement to treat enterprises as one treats a child, when one is a father or mother for the first time, few things are known. In fact, experience is vital in this field, which is why new parents rely on paediatricians, specialists, the knowledge of grandmothers and anyone who can help.

That is his network of contacts to carry out the breeding company.

In this sense, the development or having a network of contacts at hand is a step to always consider, social networks, the Internet itself, are a perfect space for it; but the ideal scenario is face-to-face events linked to the field in which the business will be developed.

In a meeting of friends, you can be in good contact and that is why another point must be mentioned here:

It is not productive to be petty with ideas.

Many entrepreneurs keep their ventures secret for fear that someone will copy the idea. When that happens, several opportunities are lost, including meeting someone capable of providing a solution or raising the level of the venture.

What is the advice in this case?

Changing the perspective or the point of analysis, a business idea does not become a success because of the idea itself, but because of the way in which it is executed, because of the action plan that is carried out to lay the foundations of that venture; and that, nobody can copy it.

In conclusion:

Modern entrepreneurs have two important tasks, the first one is to understand that contacts can change the story of what they intend to develop and the second one is to stop hiding what they are doing for fear of failure.

