With great expectations, this Tuesday morning the 10,000th container of the Flores El Capiro company, the largest exporter of this product in the country, left the Port of Santa Marta bound for Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

At the departure of the CMA CGM América boat, Carlos Manuel Uribe, president of Flores El Capiro; the general manager of Smitco, Juanita del Castillo; Enrique Eliot, general manager of the CMA CGM shipping company and Álvaro Góngora, vice president of Operations of the city’s Port Society.

It may interest you: Colombian flowers are sold today in the world for Valentine’s Day

For the Flores El Capiro company, reaching container 10,000 was an excellent result, taking into account that it was the largest export ever carried out from the port of Santa Marta. About 30 tons handle the containers in products.

The samarium terminal has registered significant growth dynamics in recent years, in flower loads destined abroad; this time, a rather extensive and important volume was exported.





The ship CMA CGM America carried out the export of flowers from the 10,000 container.

Juanita Del Castillo, said she was proud to export one of the best Colombian products to the world, therefore, they continue working to provide excellent security for foreign trade operations from the Port.

For the conservation of these products, the Port of Santa Marta has refrigerated trucks, which are containerized and the regular lines that recharge it leave for export, likewise, they are in charge of preserving the cold chain of agricultural products, so that the export that arrives is not mistreated and preserves its integrity until its final destination.

That said, they have refrigerated room facilities, where they carry out all the operations at the end, for the respective Anti-narcotics inspections. Next, the ready-made container is moved to the container yard, where it is connected again to preserve the cold chain.



The 10 thousand container of the company Flores El Capiro, destined abroad.

It is worth mentioning that there are many companies that have been exporting from the city’s Maritime Port for many years and already have a fairly high export record.

Read more: Flowers, the main protagonists of Valentine’s Day

“We are specialized in refrigerated cargo, this is our expertise, it is what we have developed during all these years of exporting, knowledge and operations for the comprehensive management of refrigerated cargo,” said Vice President Álvaro Gongora, after considering that the port Santa Marta is one of the best in the country.