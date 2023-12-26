Home » Container giant Maersk will sail through the Red Sea again after attacks by Yemeni rebels
Container giant Maersk will sail through the Red Sea again after attacks by Yemeni rebels

Container carrier Maersk is preparing to resume shipping through the Red Sea. According to the Danish group, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, this is possible thanks to a new maritime task force to protect ships against attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen.

“We are currently working on plans to have the first ships make the crossing and to do so as quickly as operationally possible,” Maersk said in a statement. “As we do this, ensuring the safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and our first priority in dealing with the challenging situation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden area.”

Earlier this month, Maersk decided to no longer sail its ships through the waters between Africa and the Arabian Peninsula for the time being. This was the result of Houthi rebels attacking cargo ships in retaliation for Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks appeared to spread on Saturday when a Japanese chemical tanker was struck by an attack drone off the coast of India. According to the United States, Iran was behind that attack and the country is also involved in the incidents in the Red Sea.

The elimination of the most important shipping route between Europe and Asia meant that ships would now have to sail around Africa, resulting in major loss of time.

