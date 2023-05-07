Containing republicanism, the challenge of Carlos III

FULFILLED his coronation, after decades of waiting patiently and during which, after the divorce of Lady Diana, he made the woman he loved all his life wife and queen, Carlos III began to gain the support of the British once he was proclaimed, the last September, after the death of the emblematic queen mother.

Westminster Abbey, where the coronation of Charles III and Camila, the queen consort, took place this Saturday, was once again the scene, as it had been for almost a thousand years, of another key moment in the history of the British monarchy.

On this site, now in central London, opposite the House of Parliament and close to Buckingham Palace, King Edward the Confessor built a stone church in the 1040s on the site of a former Benedictine monastery founded c. the year 960. The construction of the imposing Gothic abbey that we know today began under the reign of Henry III in 1245.

There have been weddings, funerals and coronations such as yesterday of Carlos III, with which a new chapter in royalty opens, full of challenges in the face of changing times that have increased the perception of a distant and futile monarchy.

After the majestic coronation ceremony, which contrary to what some critics predicted, aroused British fervor and global interest, since it was followed by millions of viewers, Carlos III and his consort officially begin to fulfill an agenda as interesting as it is bulky, with environmental care and social causes as priorities.

The seven decades of Elizabeth II’s reign symbolized in the United Kingdom and even in the Commonwealth countries the stability that the monarchy has always tried to champion against elected regimes. However, with a new king and a Royal House that accumulates scandals, the intergenerational division and the rise of a certain republican sentiment in a country that had always looked at Buckingham Palace with admiration is becoming more and more palpable.

Carlos III promised “loyalty” to the citizenry in his first speech after the death of his mother, in which, like Isabel II, he made it clear that he wanted to be king for “all his life”. In his case, he will not be able to reach the seven decades of reign, since he came to the throne at the age of 72, but in the most monarchical sectors they have been demanding that he not assume it to be a mere transition between the late queen and her eldest son and heir, Prince William, who is now 40 years old.

58% of the British believe that the monarchy, as an institution, is good for the United Kingdom, a majority that is far from the 73 percent that came to register in 2012. Among young people, only 32 percent think so, hardly four points above those who see the monarchy as something negative, according to a recent survey by the firm YouGov.

Among the population, the perception that the institution will continue is growing, but it is not clear for how long: 45 percent believe that the country will continue to be a kingdom within a century, while 37 percent anticipate that it will not.

This debate, however, only seems to be clearly open today in some Commonwealth countries, heirs to colonialism and which continue to have their head of state in London -after the breakup of Barbados in 2021, countries such as Antigua and Barbuda or New Zealand have left, to a greater or lesser extent, the door open to republicanism.

As is known, republicanism is an ideology and a political theory that postulates governing a nation as a republic, that is, as a “public thing” or a matter that is the responsibility of all citizens and not only of a certain social class or elites. . But it is worth noting that the political system of the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland) is a constitutional and parliamentary monarchy, that is to say that although the king acts as Head of State, his powers are symbolic and ceremonial, remaining politically neutral. The prime minister is in charge of governing. Although appointed by the monarch, he must have the support of the majority of the House of Commons, that is, the leader of the party with the most members in that millennial institution.

The unpopularity that the current king had before being proclaimed, that is, when Elizabeth II reigned, has been reversing since last September. 59% of those surveyed support the management carried out since then compared to only 14% who question it. And although he is not, and perhaps never will be, as popular as his mother who spent 70 years on the throne, these figures are very favorable to him, to the point that they dispel any concern about his reign or the disappearance of the monarchy.

In his curriculum, Carlos III accumulates a failed marriage with the mother of his two children, Diana of Wales, who in a controversial interview on the BBC spoke openly about her husband’s ‘affair’ with who is now the queen consort, Camila Parker Bowles. Precisely an intimate conversation between the two lovers in 1989 will go down in history as an example of the limits that the tabloid press is willing to cross.

The image of Queen Camila is now much more consolidated, after Isabel II gave her the public endorsement that she had been denied for years, and the main threats to the waterline of the new monarch come from the scandals that dot other members of his family.

His brother Andrés was left without honors after being implicated in a scandal of alleged sexual abuse, while his youngest son, Prince Harry, has resigned from his main functions as a member of the royal family and has aired the dirty laundry like never before. his family, with direct allusions to both Carlos III and the direct heir, Prince William.

Prince Harry was at the coronation ceremony – without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, who stayed in the United States – tarnishing the traditional image of a complete royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where the king traditionally sits. He appears to greet the people.

The population also seems to have turned its back on the most controversial ‘royals’ and bet on the current dynastic line. Prince William has a popularity rating of 72 percent, one point above his wife, Princess Catherine, and vastly above his father. Seven in ten Britons bet that, when his time comes, he too will do well.

For now, at 74 years old and as King, Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge Windsor, the first of the four children of the late Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Edinburgh, hopes together with Queen Camila to meet the expectations of the British and continue promoting the social and environmental programs that it has promoted for decades.

As a result of the coronation, an old debate was revived about which the king will surely not speak: South Africa’s claim to return the largest diamond in the world and that it is the centerpiece of the center that the monarch wore in that majestic ceremony.

The Cullinan, also known as the “Star of Africa”, weighing 530 carats, was found in 1905 in South Africa, which at the time was under British rule.

It was donated by the colonial government, two years later, to King Edward VII for his birthday.

The “Star of Africa” ​​is the largest diamond ever mined, weighing 621 grams in the rough.

Sent to Amsterdam, it was carved into two main stones, seven precious stones and 96 brilliants. Many of these diamonds were set in the crown jewels, while others were given as gifts to other members of the royal family./