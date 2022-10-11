PORDENONE. The projections on the cost of gas and electricity for the winter confirm the criticality recorded in recent weeks and require companies to prepare particularly important energy saving programs.

Industrial activities are taking action both to adopt cost containment procedures through the use of good practices, which further efficiently rationalize production by rationalizing the use of energy as much as possible, and to prepare energy saving programs aimed at limiting ancillary consumption. such as space heating or external night lighting.

These are the premises of the agreement signed between Confindustria Alto Adriatico (by the president Michelangelo Agrusti and the operational director Giuseppe Del Col) and Cgil Cisl Uil (represented by Flavio Vallan, Denis Dalla Libera and Ezio Tesan) in which the need to manage the factories the consequences deriving from company decisions to adopt procedures for reducing consumption, which directly affect working activities (for example, reduction of temperatures, reshaping of schedules for energy saving) with the greater involvement of workers and their representatives through the operating methods already used at the local level to resolve the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic in factories.

The agreement is important precisely because it reiterates the need for industrial companies to use the experience of the company committees made up of workers and the company, the faculties and tools attributed to the Provincial Joint Body (Opp) provided for and governed by territorial agreements 21 April 2020 to plan savings interventions that on the one hand are effective for companies and on the other shared by workers.

Today’s agreement provides for the need for company-wide choices to be made that, together with important organizational interventions such as heating control, adopt new schedules (additional breaks – use of part-time, etc.), free distribution or controlled price of hot drinks from vending machines and the provision to workers of clothing with reinforced insulation (batteries, padded jackets, gloves) and technologically compatible with the activity carried out, “which can reduce the inconvenience deriving from the implementation of containment and, at the same time – it was said again – to guarantee working conditions in compliance with the provisions of the law and collective agreements.

The Protocol also makes available to companies and workers the skills introduced by the task force recently activated by Confindustria Alto Adriatico on energy saving for the dissemination of best practices in this sense and involves the Provincial Joint Body in awareness-raising and training activities. of workers on these issues.

The President of CAA, Michelangelo Agrusti, explained that the document also refers to the initiatives adopted by the industrialists, to the “large group for the purchase and installation of photovoltaic systems to which 180 companies have already joined, with a target of 400 by the month, an operation governed not only by Caa, but also by the Aa Technological Pole and the Energy Consortium which have managed to bring together local producers and installers who are members of the system ».

An operation that is not easy to set up in a short time. «Very difficult – as Agrusti added – if we add up the time required for the Customs Agency stamping and acceptance of the system by Enel. It happens not only to companies but also to citizens. I wonder if the emergency is just a title for someone. The plants must be activated tomorrow, not in six months – concluded Agrusti – these are things that do not depend on Putin, the Germans or the Norwegians, we will ask for very short times, even mobilizing ourselves “

For the trade unions – Flavio Vallan -, «this agreement is a further leap in quality because it deals with the repercussions that certain conditions can have on the quality of work. The protocol – it was said again – is in continuity with the previous one on the pandemic and has precise negotiation spaces, it is a method that we would like to continue to build ».

Dennis Dalla Libera of the CISL added that “the signing of this protocol was most appropriate because it describes a different theme compared to Covid, demonstrating that the rapid transformation of society is also reversing itself in the world of work”.

For Ezio Tesan of Uil “this collaborative will that began with the pandemic continues and acts promptly with respect to the needs, in this case, of the energy needs of companies and the consequent virtuous behavior on the part of workers”.