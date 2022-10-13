UDINE. The judicial battle between Spritz Time, the company that manages Caffè Contarena, and the Municipality continues unabated. At the center is the maxi debt of over 300 thousand euros of the company, which in turn complains of a credit of over 200 thousand towards the institution for maintenance work carried out.

the legal battle The Municipality of Udine seizes 132 bottles from Contarena as debt collection: “We will also challenge this deed” Christian Rigo 03 August 2022



Edoardo Leone, sole director of the company, filed in court on Wednesday the request for a continuous arrangement “to overcome the crisis in which we find ourselves today also because of the Municipality”.

This after having written, on 11 October, an email to the mayor Pietro Fontanini himself, to the deputy mayor Loris Michelini, to the councilor for litigation Silvana Olivotto, to the secretary general Finco and to the manager of the lawyer Giangiacomo Martinuzzi in which they feared “important damage economic to the Municipality, estimated at around 500 thousand euros in total, due to its persistence towards us ». Damage for which Leone hopes “Mayor Fontanini will be committed to responding personally, given that he himself has filed an application for judicial liquidation (the former bankruptcy procedure) against our company”.

the case The Municipality of Udine has auctioned the 133 bottles of wine and spirits seized from Contarena Christian Rigo

September 15, 2022



“My fear is being translated into reality – explains Edoardo Leone -: in the civil case before the judge Francesco Venier the damage suffered by Spritz Time at the end of 2019 is being quantified with a specific question posed to the Ctu, which took 90 days to determine the difference in collection from 23 September to 11 December 2019 due to the reduction in activity caused by the reconstruction of the electrical system and repair of the refrigerated cabinets and the extractor hood “.

Accounts in hand, “with the tax documents filed and not contested by the municipal administration of Udine”, a lower taxable income emerges “equal to over 240 thousand euros”. This sum could “more than double, once other certain items are added, that is to say the commercial interests of more than three and a half years, the difference in value of the company from the moment it was taken to when it will be returned, the damages of three days of unjust closure in December 2020 ».

Udine The Contarena must vacate the premises and pay the arrears: the TAR rejects the company’s appeal and gives reason to the Municipality Christian Rigo

08 April 2022



In the event that Spritz Time should go bankrupt, therefore, “the Municipality of Udine – highlights Leone – would not collect its credits, but would still be forced to pay to the curatorship everything that will be decided in the cases, since it is not possible to compensate the debts of the bankrupt with the credits accrued by the curatorship. If, on the other hand, the agreement will have a sustainable plan, which will be approved, the Municipality will be paid in the percentage of unsecured accounts but in any case will have to pay all that will be determined in the cases “.

The sole administrator does not hide his bitterness in having learned that Palazzo D’Aronco has instead granted repayment plans to other defaulting merchants. “We – he notes – had to challenge in civil court the files notified to us by the collection agent appointed by the body to obtain an installment payment required by law (the 160 of 2019)”.

Installments denied to Spritz Time “for an invention of the lawyer Martinuzzi, that is to say the supposition that in our case it was not a temporary difficulty since some debts dating back to 2018. A preconception that appears non-existent – concludes the sole director of the company – since the same Revenue Agency has paid us all the tax bills in installments ».