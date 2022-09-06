“Milan, answer the call, stay on the right side”. With these words, the president of the Five Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, closes the electoral rally in the heart of the Milanese Movida, followed by an aperitif, in full Milanese style, with the citizens: “Here in Milan I put my face to it” he explains to the assembled audience in the Moscova area, to underline that his candidacy in the Lombard college means that the M5s is not just “a party of the South”. Among the people who have come to hear the words of the former prime minister, there are many different voters. There is Alma, a 70-year-old former Northern League player, who is voting for M5s today because “Conte is an honest and prepared man, we only have to learn from him.” There are also many disappointed on the left. Among these Alessandro 67 years old “before I voted for the Democratic Party, but now it has become a right-wing party, only the M5s listens to poor people”. Then there is Giulia, 22 years old from Como, who became passionate about politics «with the first lockdown, when I saw Conte on TV. Before, I didn’t even go to vote ».

The former prime minister is applauded in his speech on several occasions, especially when he talks about the M5s’ lack of support for rearmament: “In March I met Draghi and I told him” the M5s will never support a race to rearmament and we will fight against this decision “, because we are talking about over 10 billion lire subtracted from the needs of businesses and citizens,” he explains. And to those who accuse the M5s of being the party of the No, Conte replies: «We are the party of the yes, but those that are good for the citizens. We are the political force that carried out 80% of the program presented in 2018. We have gone through many difficulties but our guiding light has been to carry out the program, this means doing politics with honesty ». There was also a dig at the Democratic Party: “These leaders of the Democratic Party have accumulated too many political errors and above all they were struck by a Draghi agenda while we were making a progressive one together in Count 2. They threw away all the work done to embrace a non-existent agenda. It is a method that cannot be that of a single man in charge, representative of banking and financial institutions, so that they go their own way ”.

On the endorsement of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, towards him, the president of the M5s replies: “If Trump says that Conte is a good person, he obviously confirms what many Italian citizens say, if he says that Italy and the United States have cooperated well during my governments, that’s fine – he specifies – What is not acceptable is that the journalist ventures into a defamatory insult and says that this would be linked to my alleged loyalty to Trump “. And indeed, he adds: «I have not been faithful even to Draghi, I am only faithful to Italian citizens» he concludes «Let no one allow himself to defame me and the Movement. That journalist gets the first complaint of my life “