After months of talking, Giuseppe Conte admits that he was responsible for the fall of Mario Draghi’s government. The leader of the 5 Star Movement gives an interview to the correspondent from Rome of the Spanish newspaper The country, Daniel Verdù. And it is precisely the Iberian journalist who manages to wrest from the former prime minister the declaration avoided until today.

Verdù’s question followed Conte’s reasoning on the fact that “we did not feel we could share direct responsibility with the government.” “So you are responsible for the fall of the government?” Asks Verdù. Conte’s answer is “Yes”. Nothing to interpret, therefore. But a clear, telegraphic and definitive answer.

Reconstructing what happened in those hectic days at the end of July, Giuseppe Conte explains to the Spanish journalist that the M5S had put various political issues on the table of the then Prime Minister to be resolved together. At that moment Conte was “aware” that Italian citizens would not “turn their backs” on him even if he brought down the government. “Draghi came to Parliament and did not accept either a debate or a shared program – Conte tells The country -. In recent months, our ministers have found themselves faced with texts of decrees that had not been anticipated before and, therefore, the principle of collegiality of the Council of Ministers has been violated ». Then the leader of the Cinquestelle declares: “We did not feel we could share direct responsibility with the government.”

Precisely this statement gives the journalist the opportunity to ask him a question point-blank, to which Conte had not yet answered. During the interview, the M5S leader also dwells on the electoral campaign of the Democratic Party which has staked everything on the choice between democracy and fascism. “It’s a mistake, you can’t go around distributing patents of democratic legitimacy. – sentences – These are political forces, especially Brothers of Italy, which have been represented in Parliament for years and who do not propose explicitly neo-fascist programmatic contents or ideologies ».