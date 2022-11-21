«We are Willing to do anything to defend the basic income. We will fight in the institutional offices and in the squares if the government goes ahead with this unworthy intention of dismantling the citizen’s income”. This was stated by the M5s leader, Giuseppe Conte, at the conference «Construction site of ideas». “This – he added – does not sound like a threat, but I say it firmly”. Then, the former premier turns to the Dems. And he siegs: «We will not accept that our principles and values ​​are questioned. We respect the path of others. Within the progressive camp there may be other interpreters besides the Democratic Party», a party which «has certainly lost its driving force a bit. After so many years of managing power, it is a party which, as we read from the newspapers, claims the need for a profound rethinking of its profile. If we are in good health today it is because we have followed this path».