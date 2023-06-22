Home » Conte to La7: “Progressive field with Calenda? It just depends on him. Renzi? He supports the right, he has no project and only wants to destroy the M5s ”-Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Conte to La7: “Progressive field with Calenda? It just depends on him. Renzi? He supports the right, he has no project and only wants to destroy the M5s ”-Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Conte to La7: “Progressive field with Calenda? It just depends on him. Renzi? He supports the right, he has no project and only wants to destroy the M5s ”-Il Fatto Quotidiano

“Progressive camp opened in Calenda? If a different reasoning can be made with him, it depends only on Calenda. And I don’t mean his day-to-day opinion, which is changing, but the political attitude and perspective that he will unravel and put into practice from here on out.” These are the words of the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, […]

Read more ↣ : Conte to La7: “Progressive field with Calenda? It just depends on him. Renzi? He supports the right, he has no project and just wants to destroy the M5s ”- Il Fatto Quotidiano

Hits: 5

This entry was posted in Giuseppe Conte, Il Fatto Quotidiano, Politics and tagged politics by wp_9158128. This is his permanent link.

See also  Wang Yi: We will never accept any country’s interference in China’s internal affairs | Daily Business News

You may also like

Teacher absent for 20 years out of 24...

Surfers gather at Songjeong Beach, the ‘sacred place...

They investigate whether the Villanueva public service company...

Fausto Brizzi and Ilenia Pastorelli present the reboot...

Don’t shoot the constitutional court when the parliament...

Canadian Senate passes law that will force Facebook...

Maturity 2023: second test for graduates. A classic...

Chemes did not escape from a high fine...

the harsh criticism of the former Secretary of...

Nero and Egypt: the revelations of the Domus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy