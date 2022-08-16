The leader of the 5Stelle, Giuseppe Conte, is satisfied. And he does not hide it, on the contrary he re-launches it: “By now 40,000 members have already voted.” The theme, of course, are the electoral lists and the parliamentary ones in progress for the choice of candidates that the movement will present at the next electoral consultation in September. “The data that was provided to me at 5.30 pm were about 40 thousand voters in the M5s parliamentarians”, given that if compared to the 2018 parliamentarians “in which there were a total of 39 thousand”. Thus the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte, to the director of The printMassimo Giannini in the program “30 minutes to the Massimo”.

THE FULL INTERVIEW OF THE DIRECTOR GIANNINI TO GIUSEPPE CONTE

Citizenship income and equal pay

Then, the first news, or rather the first indication on the electoral program: «We will put the reduction of working hours at equal wages. We propose the reduction of working hours at equal wages », he insists,« all studies show that beyond a certain threshold productivity does not increase ». And he adds, of course, “we do not want to do it to the detriment of companies nor do we want to impose it: we can experiment with a voluntary membership mechanism”.

Then he raises the issue of citizenship income: «We intervened on income to stop fraud but we saved 1 million citizens from poverty. Now I say attention: eliminating it would be madness and there would be a social anger about which we must not joke ». And he attacks the government on the Superbonus. “There was an ideological prejudice” and on the scams “the government gave false data, because in the end it turned out that there were only 130 million”.

The home front and relations with Grillo

So, the Beppe Grillo front and the internal tensions of the Movement. “My relations with Grillo are very good, we hear each other constantly”, he says, “in the past there was actually an initial misunderstanding, that was a real moment of clash but then there was a recomposition”, he continues and so , makes it clear with the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi. With her, “No rust and no friction. You have given a wrong interpretation of the rules (on nominations, ed). She said that she would not reapply for personal reasons, but she is not in a position to reapply because her second term is running out “: That’s all. Different thing with D Battista. «There, – she insists – there is a problem of foreign policy with him. We confronted each other and evaluated his direct involvement, but we evaluated that on the political line, in particular on foreign policy, there was not full agreement ».

The price list

Giuseppe Conte also replies to those who recently accused him of “bringing” a small group of loyalists to Parliament. e, interviewed on the de LaStampa.it from the director Massimo Giannini replies: “I proposed a small team of 15 people, but it is not a question of loyalists: they are people who can contribute to realizing our battles”. Then he claims, “whether you like it or not, the most progressive and innovative force in the system is the 5 Star Movement.”

Relations with the Democratic Party

Massimo Giannini asks: “Never again with the Democratic Party?”. And Conte replies: «The attitude of the Democratic Party was very disappointing, incomprehensible. I believe that no one can believe the fairy tale “we are not going with the M5S because it brought down the Draghi government …” ». Certainly – observes the interviewer – the fall of the wide field favors the center-right. Hence, the passage on the topic of the useful vote. “The useful vote – he says in the broadcast” 30 minutes to the maximum “is ours: it is evident». «The M5s runs – he says – alone but whoever looks at us must be sure that in the next 5 years we will fight to achieve our program objectives. It does not seem to me that others have a real project of society ». And to the question «Where do we fish?», He replies: «The electorate will decide. But when we talk about people who don’t count, we also talk about small traders, freelancers. It is obvious that ours is a progressive project but the fact of labeling it I leave it to you commentators ». Then he goes back to the fall of the Draghi government. “Even the most naive citizens understood that it was not us who brought down the government, when the Democratic Party put the incinerator under our noses and when Di Maio under the eyes of Draghi during a Ukrainian conflict started to create a landslide in an already precarious balance of the majority ».

The flame in the Fratelli d’Italia logo

If Meloni has to remove the flame from the Fdi symbol? «There are two Meloni: there is Meloni who plays the moderate and then a Meloni who goes to Vox – argues Giuseppe Conte – who appeared disheveled, shouting against the closures. The flame is a legacy of the Social Movement. I wouldn’t make it a question of flame. For me the problem is the constitutional principles and the genuine democratic spirit ».

A Draghi encore?

«There are no conditions, also because Draghi himself has taken the ball to put an end to his mandate. The Draghi method (or agenda) – says Conte – is a referential decision-making, I say beware that we are in a parliamentary democracy ». Finally, Giannini’s last question: what if she takes less than a double-digit result, quits? “I believe the results will be good.”