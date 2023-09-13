Content creator girl died tragically in the south of Huila

A girl just 10 years old known as ‘Susa’ on social networks, lost his life in a tragic traffic accident. The incident occurred on the road that connects Pitalito with San Agustín on this Tuesday afternoon.

The girl He was traveling on a motorcycle with a family member when they were hit by a public service vehicle. The accident left the minor seriously injured and, unfortunately, she lost her life at the scene of the accident. His family member, who also suffered injuries in the accident, was rushed to the San Antonio de Pitalito Hospital. to receive medical attention.

The minor was known for her participation in the group of content creators called «Yomar Key and Susa«, made up of his brothers and who had gained popularity on social networks due to their entertaining videos, having more than 115 thousand followers. The news of his tragic death has deeply moved his followers and the community in general.

The Transit police and Transportation is investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine liability.

Local media have indicated that the accident may have originated as a result of a mechanical failure that the public service vehicle may have had, however the authorities will be in charge of confirming the causes of death.

Messages on networks:

“Rest in Peace, Beautiful Girl, May God rest her in his most holy Kingdom.”

“A lot of strength for the whole family, Susa will always remain in the hearts of all her followers, she was a very energetic girl.”

“Susa We’re Going to Miss Your Videos.”

