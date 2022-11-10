Listen to the audio version of the article

“The Democratic Party? We have repeated it several times: with these leaders we find it difficult to sit at the same table. A difficulty that arises from serious political issues ». In the end the slap of the president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte to the former democratic allies comes strong and precise, and goes beyond the question of the next regional in Lazio, the subject of the press conference held on 8 November with a few hours’ notice at the headquarters of the movement in via Campo Marzio.

Waste-to-energy node and the fall of the Draghi government

The question of the succession to Nicola Zingaretti, who having been elected deputy in the lists of the Democratic Party will resign on November 10, is in fact soon liquidated: Conte lists a “radically progressive program” for the region of a few points among which the “never waste-to-energy plants »Like the one that will be built in Rome by decision of the democratic mayor Roberto Gualtieri (« by 2023 the construction site will open », he reiterated in recent days). A program obviously not aimed at the Democratic Party but at unspecified “healthy forces of civil society” who want to “marry him”.

The opportunity is otherwise the right one to remove more than a pebble from your shoes and remember that the question of the no to the waste-to-energy plant – already in point 9 of the old program of his second government, specifies, that is the Giallorossi Conte 2 – was the cause of the fall of the Draghi government. Together with the no to rearmament (read the no to sending arms to Ukraine). “The Democratic Party wanted to put us in the pillory, marginalize us as plagued and give us the coup de grâce when the polls gave us 6 or 7% – warms up Conte -. The so-called splinters went to all the TV stations and the Democratic Party took the opportunity to nominate them all in coalition ».

Zingaretti: Conte broke alliance for no reason

The reaction to the decision to run alone in the Lazio of the pentastellati comes a few hours later, during the meeting at the end of the mandate with the press of Nicola Zingaretti. “Conte breaks the alliance that governs Lazio without reason because the Region – underlines the Governor dem in an attempt in extremis to ingratiate himself with the M5S leader on the most divisive issue of the Lazio” wide field “- has never authorized and will not authorize the incinerator . We have already decided this, he does not tell us. Gualtieri’s choice concerns the city also in view of the Jubilee, to face the reality that he found himself facing after ten years of nothing ”.

“It’s as if Conte said: ‘I’m not going to see Bambi because I’m afraid of the Lion King. But there is no Bambi in the Lion King ”, Zingaretti then underlines. “I do not have the task of building the future alliance but I am a builder of unity unlike those who destroy unity through party events”, he concludes. At the presentation of Zingaretti’s end of mandate report, the only councilors absent are the M5s representatives Roberta Lombardi and Valentina Corrado. Alessio D’Amatocandidate for the race for governor it is “an institutional disgrace”, which “marks a definitive break”.