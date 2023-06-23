Contest for Best Children’s Vallenata Voice, a novelty at the Samuel Martínez Festival

From July 13 to 16, 2023 in the village of La Loma, municipality of El Paso, Cesar, the 31st Samuel Martínez Song Festival will take place in homage to the accordion player José López and recognition of Los Nuestros, children of that land , which this year will have the realization for the first time of the Best Vallenato Children’s Voice contest.

In this regard Eliana de la Ossa Bravo, president of the Samuel Martínez Muñoz Foundation, noted. “Last year we opened the Professional Accordion and Children’s Painting contests, having the greatest reception. Now, the Best Vallenata Children’s Voice contest is open, to stimulate the talent for singing of boys and girls, whose maximum age will be 13 years “.

In this contest of the Cesar mining corridor, the Professional Accordion, Amateur Accordion, Youth Accordion, Children’s Accordion, Vallenata Inédita Song, Vallenata Inédita Costumbrista Song, Piqueria Mayor, Best Vallenata Children’s Voice and Folkloric-Cultural Samples are held, whose award will exceed 84 million pesos.

Registrations will be open until July 5, 2023, and are received by email: [email protected] after complying with the regulations and fulfilling the requirements such as the respective format, identity documents and others. More reports in cell numbers: 317 0556277 – 3012754739.

CHILDREN’S PAINTING

This year, for the second consecutive year, the Children’s Painting contest will take place, which will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, starting at 8:00 in the morning at the Benito Ramos Trespalacios educational institution, in La Loma.

Registration for this contest will be open until July 3 and interested students must fill out the form and provide a photocopy of their identity card.

In this contest that seeks to stimulate the art, creativity, and talent of students from that population, whose ages must be between 8 and 13 years, it will be possible to paint on various themes. Contestants will be provided with the necessary elements to carry out their work for four hours. The prizes for the winners of the first three places will be a bicycle, a tablet, speakers and headphones.

José López, an accordion player who will be honored in the 31st version of the Samuel Martínez Song Festival, said. “I am very grateful for this special detail that they will give me in my town where they will highlight the work that I have been doing for many years in favor of Vallenato music. I invite everyone to compete in this excellent contest that for four days will be the greatest joy and contribution to Vallenato folklore”.

