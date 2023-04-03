President Gustavo Petro delivered this Wednesday to the foundation of the Colombian Olympic medalist Ubaldina Valoyes the facilities of a gym located in Villavicencio, which was in the hands of the Special Assets Society (SAE), with which the initiative of the Popular Management of assets subject to extinction of domain.

The Box Plaza gym, which will be under the responsibility of the athlete, was subjected to a forfeiture process for acts of corruption related to public procurement in the region, and will now benefit 36 ​​girls and boys who stand out in weightlifting.

“This type of property is going to have that future, a Popular Management,” said the Head of State and explained that it is management because it administers, and popular because “it remains in the hands of a person who is not a senator, is not a figurehead of the drug trafficking; it is a glory of sport” and that “it can be an example for many young people, boys and girls”.

The gym “is now the property of the SAE, it is not going to be transferred, we simply hand it over to administration,” he said, noting that it will be in the hands of Ubaldina Valoyes, who is an example for new generations.

Ubaldina Valoyes, born in 1982 in Quibdó (Chocó), won the bronze medal in weightlifting in London 2012 and was champion four times in a row at the Pan American Games since 2003

The President recalled that on Tuesday a piece of land held by the SAE was handed over, also in the capital of Meta, to build the Citadel of Peace, where 700 families affected by the rainy season will live.

People’s Management

With the Popular Managers project, the State will promote inclusion and empower the population.

It was designed by the SAE and the Unit for the Implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Meanwhile, the Ubaldina Valoyes Foundation will offer 36 children a sports training space that will help them stand out and become Colombian sports figures.

On the other hand, the reopening of the gym in Villavicencio will allow former users and neighbors to resume physical exercise.

Oil, bioconsumos and organic fertilizers

During his speech, President Petro also referred to the economy of the department of Meta and the Altillanura, based largely on the oil industry.

“But oil is coming to an end, not because of my whim, but because the world‘s intensive use of oil and coal is what produces greenhouse gases, which, accumulated more and more in the atmosphere, retain the heat of the sun, warm the planet more and more and completely change the cycles of water and therefore of the climate, and therefore of life”, he explained.

He warned that “to that extent – and this is not just a problem for Colombia, but for the entire planet – the need for change becomes imperative.”

He wondered “if we are going to stop living off oil, what will fertilizers be made of” based on urea.

He specified that, given the agricultural vocation of the Llanos, “those fertilizers could not be based on the use of oil. They are called bio-inputs”.

And he added that “hopefully, in a short time the entire Piedmonte Llanero would buy these bio-inputs and it would become a daily fact to fertilize the land not with oil and derivatives, but with organic inputs.”

In this scenario, “Meta can be a great vanguard,” concluded President Petro.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

