Contingency plan urgently needed in landslide zone

The Volunteer Fire Department of the municipality of Rosas was very concerned, given the lack of a contingency plan to deal with eventualities in the area.

According to the entity, despite the continuous landslides in the area, the risk zone in this town in southern Cauca has not yet been defined.

The relief agencies denounced again that five months after the emergency, the risk area has not been delimited, which represents a danger to the inhabitants, drivers and workers in this area.

In this regard, the commander of the municipality’s Volunteer Fire Department, Lieutenant Víctor Valencia, said that there are no contingency plans in the event of another emergency.

Valencia indicated that it is urgent to identify the risk points in the Chontaduro village, which generate threats to the communities.

The fire officer stated that “recently there was a new landslide, even bigger than the previous ones. We want to ask the corresponding entities to identify all the risks and threats in the area. There is no delimitation that informs the community of the type of risk it runs”.

life and integrity

In addition, Vélez questioned the Risk Management Office for not designing plans aimed at protecting the life and integrity of those who need to be at that point.

In this sense, he indicated that “the emergency that occurred should have changed the emergency and contingency plan, but it did not happen.”

The landslide that was recently recorded in that area, he said, forced the authorities to temporarily suspend the passage of vehicles and the construction work on the final road.

The head of the relief agency insisted on the need for the competent institutions to attend to these recommendations, since a new tragedy may occur.

Alert

Landslides in the village of Chontaduro in the municipality of Rosas, southern Cauca, persist and recently, through a statement, the Fire Department of this town had already alerted about the danger facing the community.

In the statement published after a recent landslide in the area, they indicated that “a new landslide occurred at the base point of the emergency, La Esmeralda area, Chontaduro sector, without consequences for the people who are working on the project and/or or those who are transiting over this incidence point”.

Likewise, they added that “the central part or slopes that support the crown are further weakening, which is where the greatest danger is found, which is a latent threat to those who travel at the time through the alternate route of the Pan-American Highway.”

no prevention

As a relief agency, the firefighters reiterated in the statement that “there is no active prevention through a SAT, nothing has yet been implemented, nor have our recommendations not to park vehicles in the Tunnel sector been taken into account, since that are exposed to a landslide, which can cause a major tragedy, because the vehicles would be covered”.

For this reason, the region remains on maximum alert since the risk management organizations determined that a geological fault causes this area of ​​the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, to remain active, a problem that increases with the constant rains.

The commander of the Firefighters of the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, Lieutenant Víctor Valencia, said that the danger is high for people who continue to travel through the sector despite the multiple restrictions and recommendations of the authorities.

Given the situation of insecurity facing the area, he urgently demanded a contingency plan to avoid regrettable events.

Comments