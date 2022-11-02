On November 1, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, listen to reports on the epidemic prevention and control work in the province and Wuhan City, and study and deploy key tasks for the next step. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Menghui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. Firmly adhere to the bottom line of preventing a large-scale epidemic. It is necessary to fully understand the complexity, arduousness, and repetition of epidemic prevention and control, resolutely prevent paralysis, war weariness, luck, and relaxation, and resolutely build a strong barrier to epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to adhere to the people-centered development concept, pay close attention to various measures for epidemic prevention and control, resolutely prevent simplification and “one size fits all”, serve and ensure the basic life of the people, care for the groups with special difficulties in a normalized manner, and spare no effort to protect the lives of the people Safety and good health.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen responsibility and continuously improve the normalized epidemic prevention and control system and mechanism. Leading cadres at all levels in the province must maintain a sense of responsibility of “being at ease at all times”, firmly grasp the epidemic prevention and control work, and be responsible for guarding the soil, being responsible for the soil, and conscientiously guarding the soil. The Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters should strengthen work scheduling and supervision and inspection, not only to discover problems in a timely manner, and to promote their solutions, but also to summarize the typical experience that can be replicated and promoted in normalized prevention and control in various places, and continuously improve and optimize the work system and mechanism in practice. .

The meeting emphasized the need to earnestly do a good job in preventing and controlling the current epidemic. First, we must adhere to the problem-oriented approach, and solve any problems at work. It is necessary to combine the normalized epidemic prevention and control with the practice activities of party members and cadres to “go down to the grassroots level, observe the people’s conditions, relieve the people’s worries, and warm the people’s hearts”, accurately understand the needs of the people, and solve the problems that the people are anxious and worried about. Second, it is necessary to improve the scientific accuracy of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary not only to adhere to and use effective experience and practices, but also to continuously optimize and improve according to the times and circumstances, so that normalized prevention and control measures are easy to operate and better implemented. Third, we must fully mobilize the masses, organize the masses, rely on the masses, combine technical defense with mass defense and mass control, integrate resources and forces, and secure important positions in community prevention and control. Fourth, we must strengthen publicity and guidance, release authoritative information in a timely manner, and respond to social concerns. It is necessary to strengthen the popularization and education of epidemic prevention and control knowledge, further improve the self-prevention awareness of the whole people, and consciously do a good job of personal protection, starting from each individual and each family, and jointly build a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control. (Reporters Huang Junhua and Wang Xin)

