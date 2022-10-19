Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 18th. Title: Continue to compose a new chapter of the modernization of Marxism in China – a summary of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Party’s 20th National Congress

Xinhua News Agency reporter

If a nation wants to be at the forefront of the times, it cannot be without theoretical thinking and guidance for a moment.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that it is the solemn historical responsibility of contemporary Chinese Communists to continuously write a new chapter of the modernization of Marxism in China.

During the discussion, the delegates said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a model of consciously upholding and developing Marxism, contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism, and has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has guided the development of the Party and the country in the new era and will surely lead the Chinese nation to a more brilliant future.

The great changes in the past ten years have proved that why the Communist Party of China can, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good, in the final analysis, it is Marxism, and it is a Marxist practice that is Chineseized and modernized.

“The great changes in the ten years of the new era have milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a concise summary of the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, which made the delegates feel the same.

The delegates believed that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the face of new changes in the domestic and international situation and new requirements in practice, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, with great political wisdom and theoretical courage, gave a profound answer from the combination of theory and practice. What kind of socialism with Chinese characteristics to uphold and develop in the new era, how to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, what kind of modern socialist country to build, how to build a powerful modern socialist country, and what kind of long-term ruling Marxist party, The major issues of the times, such as how to build a long-term ruling Marxist party, marked a new height of Marxism development with a series of strategic, forward-looking, and creative new ideas, new ideas, and new strategies.

“The decade-long great changes in the new era have once again proved that having the guidance of Marxist scientific theory is the foundation of our party’s firm belief and grasp of historical initiative.” Representative Zhang Zhongjun, director of the General Office of the Central Party School (National School of Administration), said, listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech The report of Xi Jinping has a deeper understanding of the powerful truth and practical power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Zhang Zhongjun said that General Secretary Xi Jinping has the courage to carry out theoretical exploration and innovation in the great practice of leading the party and the people to respond to situations, cultivate new opportunities, and open new situations. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has deepened the understanding of the laws of the Communist Party’s governance, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of development of human society from a new perspective, and has opened up a new realm of modernization of Marxism in China.

Promoting the modernization of Marxism in China is a process of pursuing the truth, revealing the truth, and practicing the truth.

Tell passengers the story of the founding of the party on the flight, carry out the activity of “Hundreds of things enter a hundred schools, a hundred years of testimony”, and launch an immersive scenario party class… Over the years, the representative of Yang Yu, director of the Publicity and Education Department of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and colleagues have been committed to Tell the story of the truth in the birthplace of the party, and show the light of thought that shines in the century-old party history.

Yang Yu said that since the birth of the Communist Party of China, Marxism has been clearly written on its banner, and advanced ideas and scientific theories have always been reflected in the extraordinary cause of our party. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has raised the glorious banner of Marxism in contemporary China and the world in the 21st century, and scientific socialism has radiated new vitality in China in the 21st century.

On the “Roof of the World” Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, a team represented by Zhang Jinmei, Secretary of the Party Branch and Director of the Forestry Research Institute of Xining City, Qinghai Province, is conducting research on the breeding of Populus euphratica. In the plateau greenhouse at an altitude of more than 2,200 meters, the Populus euphratica seedlings are growing vigorously.

“Over the years, we have actively practiced Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, making the sky bluer, the mountains greener, the water clearer, and the ecological environment better, and the ecological environment protection has undergone historic, turning and overall changes.” Zhang Jinmei said.

The delegates said that the historic achievements and changes of the Party and the country in the new era in the past ten years are fundamentally due to the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Adhere to the combination of the basic principles of Marxism with the concrete reality of China and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, so that Marxism will always maintain its vitality

In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the Chinese Communists are deeply aware that only by combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s concrete reality, combining with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and insisting on the application of dialectical materialism and historical materialism, can the Only by correctly answering the major questions raised by the times and practices can we always maintain the vigor and vitality of Marxism.

Listening to the report of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the spot, Lu Binghui, a professor at the School of Marxism of Anhui Normal University, took notes on behalf of the key points. He said: “The reason why Marxism can be full of vigor and vitality in China is that it is deeply rooted in the land of China and draws nutrients from the excellent traditional Chinese culture.”

To uphold and develop Marxism, we must base ourselves on China‘s national conditions and learn from China‘s experience.

“The Zunyi Conference has left valuable experience and important enlightenment in combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality, and insisting on the path of independence.” Representative Li Rui, member of the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Zunyi Municipal Party Committee, said that Xi Jinping has Chinese characteristics in the new era. Socialist thought insists on using the “arrow” of Marxism to shoot the “target” of China in the new era, so that the modernization of Marxism in China presents more Chinese characteristics, Chinese style, and Chinese style.

Li Rui said that as a party member and cadre in an old revolutionary base, we must keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, adhere to emancipating the mind, seek truth from facts, keep pace with the times, and be pragmatic. Better and make people’s lives happier.

To uphold and develop Marxism, we must enhance cultural awareness and strengthen cultural self-confidence.

“The excellent traditional Chinese culture is the crystallization of the wisdom of Chinese civilization, the root and soul of the Chinese nation, and has a natural and intrinsic fit with many major views of Marxism.” President of Hubei Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and director of Hubei Provincial Museum Fang Qin said.

He said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is rooted in the vast land of China and the history of the Chinese nation, connecting the ideological essence of Marxism with the spiritual characteristics of Chinese fine traditional culture, and promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese fine traditional culture. Continue to consolidate the historical foundation and mass foundation for the modernization of Marxism in China.

The delegates said that contemporary China is undergoing the most extensive and profound social changes in the history of our country, and it is also undergoing the most grand and unique practical innovation in human history. The land of China, looking up at the historical starry sky, let the excellent traditional Chinese culture burst out with new and powerful vitality under the tempering of the light of truth of Marxism, and forge ahead along the road of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Continue to write a new chapter of the modernization of Marxism in China, and let Marxism show a stronger and more convincing truth force on the land of China

To continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must first grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and adhere to and make good use of the standpoints and methods that run through it.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that it is necessary to “adhere to the supremacy of the people”, “adhere to self-confidence and self-reliance”, “adhere to integrity and innovation”, “adhere to problem-oriented”, “adhere to the system concept”, and “adhere to the world“, which aroused heated discussions among the representatives.

“The first of the ‘six insistences’ is to uphold the people first.” Representative Wang Chuanxi, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dai Village, Lanling County, Linyi City, Shandong Province said, “We must stand firm on the people’s stand, and what the people expect is what we want to do. China respects the creation of the masses, concentrates the wisdom of the masses, continuously improves the ‘happiness index’ of the masses, and paints a beautiful picture of rural revitalization with struggle.”

Only innovation can grasp the times and lead the times.

During this time, Guan Yinghua, deputy chief engineer of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Liaoning Province, is working with the team to tackle the scientific research project of “Green Ecological Demonstration Ship”, focusing on innovation in ship type development and other aspects.

As the leader of China‘s civil ship design discipline, Guan Yinghua has been deeply involved in the first line of ship research and development and design and construction technology. “As scientific researchers, we must learn to understand and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, treat science with a scientific attitude, pursue truth with the spirit of truth, adhere to self-reliance and self-improvement, take the road of independent innovation, and strive to improve Multi-core technological breakthroughs win the competition and win the future.”

Lin Dan, the winner of the “July 1st Medal” and Secretary of the Party Committee of Junmen Community in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, has worked in the community for decades, innovatively set up residents’ forums, and constantly explored and enriched the methods and methods of community governance.

Opened Lin Dan’s community work log, ranging from family life problems to community security and infrastructure renovation, Lin Dan conducted solid research, found work ideas, and skillfully solved the people’s urgency and worries.

“We are persistently arming our minds, guiding our practice, and promoting our work with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must earnestly understand the ‘six insistences’, so that we can know the meaning of the words better, know the truth of the truth, and know the reason why. Improve scientific thinking ability, grasp the law of development of things, better use the party’s innovative theory to guide community work and solve governance difficulties.” Lin Dan said.

Forge ahead on a new journey, the struggle is at the right time.

The delegates said that when embarking on a new journey towards the second centenary goal, they must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. ”, consciously be a firm believer and faithful practitioner of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and strive to continue to write a new chapter of the modernization of Marxism in China, so that Marxism can show a stronger and more convincing effect on the land of China. The power of truth.