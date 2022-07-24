Listen to the audio version of the article

In the perimeter in which the resigning government led by Prime Minister Draghi will have to move in the next two months, there is also the fight against Covid. The mandate on the anti-pandemic measures has been clear since the resignation delivered to the head of state Sergio Mattarella: the management of the Covid emergency is fully part of the tasks of the outgoing executive. And so the machine made up of bulletins, monitoring, circulars and guidelines to the regions not only will not stop but already in the next few days could see a first important news on the so-called “home isolation” for the positives which today must last at least 7 days and foresee to get out a negative buffer.

Faced with the boom of infections with Omicron 5 often asymptomatic or with few symptoms and above all with the spread of the phenomenon of Covid “ghosts”, that is, those who discover positivity at home with a do-it-yourself tampon but prefer not to “report” with an official test precisely to avoid the restrictions of isolation, the time seems now ripe for a decisive relaxation of the measure.

In the wake of what has already been decided in other countries and on pressure from the Regions, in fact, a 5-day “light quarantine” is being reflected upon if one has been symptom-free for at least 48 hours and a negative test can be produced to exit. There are those who, like the Lazio councilor Alessio D’Amato, go so far as to ask for the abolition of the test: if you have no symptoms, you can leave the house perhaps with the foresight to wear the Ffp2. For cases of long positivity, on the other hand, the aim would be to conclude the isolation after 10 or 15 days at the latest.

The circular with these innovations is already ready, but so far the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza had slowed down waiting to see well the impact of this fifth wave that caused an explosion of infections, but few serious patients (there are just over 400 those in intensive care). If, as it has now seemed clear for a few days, the trend of downward cases will consolidate, then Speranza could break the delay and sign the circular. After all, even the doctors are practically in agreement: “What we see is that in some people the Omicron variant that circulates does not give symptoms or gives very poor symptoms, and the patient is negativized even on the fifth day”, warns the president of the Filippo Anelli Order. Which opens up to the hypothesis of the light quarantine: «It can be accepted. Of course it would be useful for the Higher Institute of Health to investigate this question ”.

If the question of quarantine is the first appointment in the roadmap that will take us towards the third autumn with Covid, immediately afterwards the indications for the reopening of the Schools in September should arrive: in addition to the node of the masks that could return to the classroom there is the Dpmc with the guidelines for the adoption of ventilation systems in schools is also to be published. A theme to which the obligation or not to wear a mask in class could be linked. The times now seem very short to invest in efficient ventilation systems capable of eliminating or greatly reducing the risk of contagion without counting the important investments that would be necessary (at least 2 billion are estimated).