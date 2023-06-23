continued destruction

The resignation of the rectors of the CNE generates all kinds of suspicions. They had been elected for 7 years and had not served even half of the term. They barely lasted 2 years in office. Furthermore, we are on the eve of the election year. The most important from the point of view of his performance. There is no doubt that the pressure for the resignation of all its members is unacceptable. The least one can think is that the ruling party cooks a CNE according to its measure. The strangest of all is the resignation of the opposition rectors. Known as people with integrity, they must have received unprecedented threats or extortion. Let’s remember that Picón himself had received long months in jail before accepting the position that have no justification. Undoubtedly there is a catch in all this.

At all costs they seek to implode the opposition primaries, whoever was elected there will become an electoral phenomenon. Up to now the work of the commission named with Jesús Maria Casal at the head is excellent.

On the street with an economy without direction, huge inflation and a currency that is constantly devaluing, Maduro’s triumph seems impossible. The opposition was convinced that the only path left is the electoral one and the majorities will be voting to guarantee the opposition victory. Some figures say that 16,000,000,000 dollars were stolen from PDVSA, and now people are clear that the blame for the debacle is not sanctions but corruption. The corrupt managed 105 companies to commit their embezzlement.

The candidate that emerges from the primaries must be accompanied by the street, to generate popular pressure that can have a lot of weight, when the government implements its tricks.

An election year is coming that will be very hard. We already know what they are capable of. Venezuela is playing Rosalinda.

In international matters, the president of Cuba travels around the world on a Venezuelan plane and nobody says anything in parliament. The countries with which this misrule has been linked represent the geopolitical antithesis of what should be, especially when we talk about where we are located on the universal map. Cuba, Iran, Russia, China and North Korea are disruptive factors.

In Venezuela, the chaos is so general, and the lack of gasoline so severe that producers are forced to throw out their crops because they have no way to transport them. This is how they are going to vote in the elections in a country that they received as a hemispheric power, which they are going to hand over as one of the poorest countries on the globe. It is enough to compare the minimum salary of the Venezuelan, with that of any other in the world. The teachers’ starvation wage, among many others, is the symbol of the debacle. There are too many years of continuous destruction…

[email protected]

@OscarArnal

