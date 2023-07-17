Continued Gas Safety Investigation and Rectification: Strictly Controlling Safety Throughout the Process

Gas Safety Investigation and Rectification Ensured by Luohe City Administration Bureau

Luohe City, China – On July 16, the Luohe City Gas Safety Special Class Office conducted gas safety inspections in various districts as part of their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of gas operations. The inspections focused on checking for hidden dangers such as leak alarms and illegal connections in the liquefied gas tanks of merchants. The team is dedicated to identifying and rectifying potential risks to ensure the safety of the entire process.

Following the Yinchuan gas explosion accident, the Luohe Urban Management Bureau has prioritized gas safety management. Taking inspiration from the incident, various measures have been implemented, including the organization of gas safety team members to carry out continuous investigations and remediation of gas safety hazards.

Since the launch of the initiative, the Municipal Gas Safety Special Class Office has issued multiple documents and notices, emphasizing the importance of gas safety inspections and training. The office has also strongly promoted gas safety knowledge through media channels and conducted training sessions for gas workers and users. These efforts have effectively raised awareness and reduced the chances of gas-related accidents.

During the ongoing activity, the member units of the direct gas special classes in counties, districts, and cities have actively participated in supervision and investigation. Emergency meetings on gas safety investigation and rectification have been held in Yancheng District, Zhaoling District, Economic Development Zone, and Wuyang County. Additionally, the Municipal Urban Management Bureau, Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, and Municipal Public Security Bureau continue to carry out gas safety supervision.

As a result of the collective efforts, positive outcomes have been achieved. More than 90 gas safety knowledge training sessions have been conducted, benefiting over 10,000 individuals. A total of 3,560 inspection personnel have been deployed to inspect 6,499 catering gas establishments, leading to the identification and rectification of 563 hidden dangers. Out of the identified risks, 559 have been successfully rectified within the stipulated timeframe.

Furthermore, the authorities have enforced strict penalties, with 39 simple on-site fines amounting to 29,500 yuan. Additionally, three illegal filling sites have been dismantled, resulting in the seizure of more than 70 gas cylinders. These interventions have significantly reduced the occurrence of gas accidents and contributed to a safer gas operation environment.

The Municipal Urban Management Bureau, serving as the editor of this news release, urges the public to remain vigilant about gas safety. By scanning the QR code on this page, readers can access further information about gas safety on their mobile devices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

