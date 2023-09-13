Continued Heavy Rainfall Expected in Parts of China, Temperature Drop in Northern Areas

China Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Temperature Drop

China is preparing for heavy rainfall in several provinces, as well as a significant temperature drop in northern regions. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued warnings and forecasts for these weather events.

Starting from 8:00 AM on September 13th until 8:00 AM on September 14th, parts of central Jiangsu, southern Guangxi, and other areas are expected to experience heavy rain. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue warning for heavy rain that will be in effect from 6:00 AM on September 13th. Additionally, from September 13th to September 17th, weak cold air will cause a drop in temperature by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in northern Xinjiang, eastern Northwest China, Inner Mongolia, northern North China, Northeast China, and other areas.

Specifically, the forecast predicts large-scale rainfall in several provinces from 8:00 AM on September 13th to 8:00 AM on September 14th. Southern Anhui, central and southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, central and southern Jiangxi, northern Zhejiang, northwest Fujian, northern Guangdong, eastern and southern Guangxi, and western Yunnan are expected to experience heavy rains, with some areas receiving 100-150 mm of rain. Localized areas might also experience intense precipitation, including hourly rainfall rates of 20 to 50 millimeters, and more than 60 millimeters in certain locations. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also anticipated.

Furthermore, there will be a continuous drop in temperature due to weak cold air. From September 13th to September 17th, northern Xinjiang, eastern Northwest China, Inner Mongolia, northern North China, Northeast China, and other areas will experience a temperature drop of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Northern Xinjiang and most of Inner Mongolia should expect northerly winds of levels 4 to 6, with gusts reaching levels 10 to 12 in mountainous areas of Xinjiang.

The detailed forecast for the next three days highlights moderate to heavy rainfall in various regions. From 8:00 AM on September 13th to 8:00 AM on September 14th, eastern Jianghuai, central and eastern Jiangnan, western Yunnan, and most of South China will experience these conditions. Notably, central and southern Jiangsu, northern Shanghai, central and southern Jiangxi, western Yunnan, southern and eastern Guangxi, and western Guangxi might see heavy rain or rainfall rates of 100-150 mm. Also, some areas in Hexi, Gansu could experience winds of magnitude 4 to 6, while eastern Xinjiang might witness winds of magnitude 7 to 8.

From 8:00 AM on September 14th to 8:00 AM on September 15th, the central and southern parts of Jiangnan and most of South China should expect moderate to heavy rain. In particular, southern Hunan, central Jiangxi, western Zhejiang, northeastern Guangxi, and central and western Guangdong might experience heavy rain or rainfall rates of 100-120 mm. Furthermore, parts of southern Xinjiang Basin and central Inner Mongolia will experience winds of magnitude 4 to 6.

From 8:00 AM on September 15th to 8:00 AM on September 16th, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jiangnan, and most of South China are forecasted to receive moderate to heavy rain. Central and southern Jiangxi, as well as northern Guangdong, could experience heavy rain or rainfall rates of 100-150 mm. Meanwhile, eastern Xinjiang will see winds of levels 4 to 6.

Authorities are urging residents in these regions to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.