continues to grow and reaches 25 billion – Cover story

The second-hand market continues to grow, even online. According to the results of the ninth edition of the Second Hand Economy Observatory, conducted by Bva Doxa for Subito.it, there are 24 million Italians who in 2022 chose the Second Hand Economy, for an average earning of almost 1,000 euros (953 euros), generating an economic value of 25 billion euros, equal to 1.3% of the national GDP. And if the growth of the online channel continues, preferred by 65%, with a turnover of 11.9 million euros (47% of the total), after two years of difficulty the offline sector is also growing.

Increase the number of people who buy and sell used

In 2022, therefore, the number of people who buy and sell second-hand will increase, as will the frequency of use of this form of circular and distributive economy.

“In 2022 we observe a further increase in the percentage of those who make second hand, as well as in the value generated – comments Giuseppe Pasceri, CEO of Subito -. A clear sign of how this form of circular economy has in all respects cleared prejudice to become a habit to be proud of, a choice to be proudly claimed because it is intelligent, sustainable, smart Subito, and in particular the experience similar to the The e-commerce of buying and selling used items, chosen by 6 out of 10 users, have contributed to making this choice even simpler and more convenient, conquering a demanding and attentive cross-generational target”.

Vehicles, Home and Person, Electronics, Sports & Hobby are the most popular categories

The first category for total value generated is confirmed as Vehicles (10.6 billion), albeit down compared to the positive leap in 2021. Followed by Home and Personal, which is growing more than the others (6.7 billion in 2022 vs 5.7 billion in 2021), Electronics (4.5 billion) and Sports&Hobby (3.4 billion), stable compared to 2021 in terms of value generated. The percentage of those who buy and sell used grows from 52% to 57% and is confirmed in third place among the sustainable behaviors implemented by Italians, preceded by separate waste collection (90%) and the purchase of LED bulbs (69%) and followed from the purchase of km0 products (49%).

An ally of sustainability

Some targets, in particular, find in the second hand an ally to face all the typical changes of their condition, such as GenZ and Millennials (73%), or young families with small children (75%). But what are the values ​​associated with this choice? The sustainability of a behavior that is good for the environment (55%), the importance of not wasting, giving value to things (52%) and the intelligent and current choice of a different model of economy (51%), transversal values to all generations. The first three regions that stand out in terms of turnover in 2022, reports beraking latest news, are Lombardy (4.2 billion), Campania (3.1 billion), and Lazio (2.7 billion). The regions where you earn more than the national average thanks to the sale of second hand are Campania (1,114 euros), Veneto (1,099 euros) and Lombardy (970 euros).