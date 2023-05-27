Continuing insults to the representative of Al-Kabranat! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

Since Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is about eighty years old today, assumed the presidency of the Algerian Republic, succeeding the interim head of state, Abdelkader Bensalah, following sham presidential elections organized by the Algerian authorities on December 12, 2019, and his swearing in on Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, in an atmosphere of tension. The popular rejects the continuation of the military state, and is subjected to various forms of insults and criticism from various sides, especially through social media platforms, which are almost devoid of sarcastic comments.

The Algerian president, who was forcibly appointed by the military regime, which tightens its grip on the country’s wealth and the necks of the people, has no other mission than to perpetuate the doctrine of hostility to Morocco and the opposition to its territorial integrity, instead of being preoccupied with the most important issues of his country and the interests of his children, in terms of development, reducing poverty and unemployment rates, and improving the living conditions of citizens. . Where he did not stop accumulating the contradictions of his positions and his movements, and affirmed on several occasions that his country would not interfere in the fabricated conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, then he soon bares his fangs and reveals his true face, while he carries with him the file of the Sahara wherever he goes and travels, such as Portugal, which he visited on Monday. May 22, 2023, not with the aim of expanding the areas of economic cooperation, but rather to discuss the issue of the Moroccan Sahara with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, as stated in a clipping by the official Portuguese news agency Lusa, just days away from Portugal renewing its support for the Moroccan proposal on autonomy in the regions. Southern.

This is because after Algeria lost Spanish support for its separatist thesis, and a few days passed since the visit of the Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to the Portuguese capital, and the convening of the fourteenth session of the high-level meeting between Morocco and Portugal, which ended with the signing of a package of bilateral agreements in several fields, and the confirmation of The two countries expressed their desire to develop their relations and raise the level of their political, economic and sports cooperation, based on the historical and geographical ties that unite them. By winning over Portugal, relying on investing in oil and gas, which did not benefit him with the Spanish side, which was aware of its tricks.

However, what attracted the attention of many observers and those interested in Maghreb public affairs was the lackluster reception that was given to President Tebboune upon his arrival at the airport in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. He himself was surprised when he arrived on Monday, May 22, 2023, that the Portuguese president or any high official was not waiting for him. Contrary to the protocol in force during the reception of heads of state. No one was in his reception except for the Algerian ambassador and some diplomatic and military figures, which was considered by a number of Algerians and others as a major insult to the president and the Algerian state, or the “strike force”, as President Tebboune likes to call it.

And not only that, President Tebboune was also subjected there, in Portugal, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to another insult by some members of the Algerian community, who did not hesitate to pelt his car with rotten eggs, whistles and protest against the cabana system while his car crossed the streets of the capital, Lisbon, calling for his immediate release. About detained prisoners of conscience. In addition, a number of Algerian opponents were lined up in front of the municipal headquarters of Lisbon, and remained stationed there until he left and boarded his official car, raising slogans against the policy of the corrupt and tyrannical military junta, protesting strongly against its arrogance and squandering the country’s wealth and people in support of the mercenaries of the Polisario, and demanding the establishment of a civil state, not military…

Among the previous insults, there is also the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s disregard for Algeria in the Arab League’s consultations regarding the return of the Syrian regime to the League’s fold, as it held a consultative meeting on Friday, April 14, 2023, for the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, along with the ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, in order to study ways This return, without calling on Algeria, which heads the regional bloc in the current circumstance. This prompted him to boycott the activities of the Arab Summit in its thirty-second session, which kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a guest of honor.

Not to mention the repeated and continuous insults to Algeria by French President Emmanuel Macron, and we mention, for example, his complete refusal to ask for forgiveness for his country’s previous crimes, and his questioning of the existence of an Algerian nation before the French colonization of Algeria in 1830, in addition to his public statement in the image and sound that the president Algerian Abdel Majeed Tebboune is hostage to a ossified regime. Then what insult is greater and more dangerous than the fact that the skulls that Algeria recovered from France were fraudulent and not all of them were of resistance men, as it was revealed by an American newspaper that 18 out of 24 skulls were of dubious origin?

And about the many media outlets in which the Algerian president turned into a major farce, such as the one in which he claimed that US President George Washington handed over pistols to the Mujahid and the Algerian leader, Emir Abdelkader, and the situation is that “Washington” died on December 14, 1799, while Prince Abdelkader was only born On September 6, 1808.