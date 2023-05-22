Continuing the Millennium Friendship and Opening up a New Future – Documentary of the First China-Central Asia Summit Chaired by President Xi Jinping in Xi’an

“It is of great significance for us to meet in Xi’an, continue to write a thousand-year friendship and open up a new future.”

“With the joint efforts of all, the ship of China‘s relations with Central Asian countries will surely ride the wind and waves and move forward with courage, adding new impetus to the development and revitalization of the six countries, and injecting strong positive energy into regional peace and stability.”

From May 18th to 19th, President Xi Jinping presided over the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an.

From the tree-lined Shaanxi Hotel, to the magnificent Tang Paradise, to the Xi’an International Conference Center, where classical and modern complement each other… President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries have intensive interactions and in-depth exchanges, and jointly build a A closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future has reached important consensus and achieved fruitful results.

“Chang’an joins hands again, and pays more attention to his daughter.” The China-Central Asia Summit, held in a physical form for the first time since the establishment of diplomatic relations 31 years ago, marked the official launch of the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism and wrote a rich and colorful chapter in the history of China-Central Asia friendly exchanges lasting more than 2,000 years.

Cohesion – “Deepening China-Central Asia cooperation is a strategic choice made by our generation of leaders with an eye to the future, conforms to the general trend of the world, and meets the expectations of the people”

On May 19, in the Xi’an International Conference Center, the national flags of China and five Central Asian countries fluttered in the wind. Near 10:00, President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed the arrival of the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries in the welcome hall of the main venue of the summit.

The Xi’an International Conference Center located in the Chanba Ecological District of Xi’an (photo taken on April 16, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

“Good morning everyone!” President Xi Jinping smiled and greeted President Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan, and President Mirmir of Uzbekistan. Ziyoyev greeted them and shook hands with them one by one.

In front of the huge Chinese painting “New Light on the Qinling Mountains” and the national flags of the six countries, the heads of state of the six countries stood side by side, taking an unforgettable “family portrait” group photo.

The China-Central Asia Summit is the first major home-court diplomatic event held by China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, attracting the attention of the whole world.

The theme installation of the China-Central Asia Summit was photographed on the streets of Xi’an on May 16.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jing

Three years ago, China and Central Asian countries pioneered the establishment of the China-Central Asia foreign ministers meeting mechanism in response to changes in the regional situation, focusing on the fundamental interests and cooperation demands of the people of all countries;

More than a year ago, on the occasion of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries, the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries proposed to upgrade the China-Central Asia mechanism to the level of heads of state, and expressed their hope that China would hold the first summit;

At the beginning of this year, according to China‘s proposal, all parties agreed that the China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province in May;

In the beautiful season of Visha Moon, the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries arrived as promised. The enthusiastic waist drums and festive Yangko made the heads of state feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people…

There is a confidant in the sea, and the end of the world is like a neighbor.

On the evening of May 18, President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed the heads of state and couples of the five Central Asian countries at the North Square of the Ziyun Building in the Tang Paradise Garden. A magnanimous, graceful and dreamlike traditional welcome ceremony of the Tang Dynasty, showing the spirit of Chinese culture that embraces the whole world and embraces all rivers.

This is a welcome ceremony filmed at Datang Paradise in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province on May 18.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

Profound historical origins, a long heritage of civilization, and a common great dream have closely united China and the five Central Asian countries.

At the welcome banquet that night, President Xi Jinping said to the guests from various countries in Central Asia: “Shaanxi is my hometown, and I have worked and lived here for many years. Today, my wife and I are here to entertain all good friends, and we are very cordial and happy.”

Tang Paradise in Xi’an (taken on April 25, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

In January 2022, celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries with a “cloud” summit; in February, gather at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics; in September, President Xi Jinping came to Central Asia for his first overseas visit after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic , met separately with the heads of five Central Asian countries… This summit is the fourth meeting between President Xi Jinping and the heads of five Central Asian countries since the beginning of last year.

The international community is paying attention: Why is the relationship between China and Central Asia continuing to heat up when the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating?

On the 19th, as the host, President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the summit, starting from the history of Xi’an, where the summit was held, explained the great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance of deepening China-Central Asia cooperation——

“Xi’an, known as Chang’an in ancient times, is one of the important birthplaces of Chinese civilization and the Chinese nation, and it is also the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road. More than 2,100 years ago, Zhang Qian, the envoy of the Han Dynasty of China, set off from Chang’an to the Western Regions, opening up the friendly exchanges between China and Central Asia. For thousands of years, China and the people of all ethnic groups in Central Asia have promoted the rise and prosperity of the Silk Road, and made historic contributions to the exchange, integration and enrichment of world civilizations.”

The southern section of Xi’an City Wall (taken on April 25, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shao Rui

The long river of history is magnificent. Each generation has its own mission, and each generation has its own responsibilities. “Deepening China-Central Asia cooperation is a strategic choice made by our generation of leaders looking to the future, conforming to the general trend of the world and meeting the expectations of the people.” At the welcome banquet held at Yuangongmen, President Xi Jinping said.

In the millennium-based history, there are two time spans that carry extraordinary meanings——

One is 31 years. President Xi Jinping pointed out: “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Central Asian countries, we have gone through an extraordinary journey and achieved remarkable achievements. No matter how the international situation changes, we have always respected each other, built good-neighborliness and friendship, worked together, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results. A historic leap from good-neighborliness and friendship to strategic partnership and then to a community of shared future.”

One is 10 years. President Xi Jinping said: “In 2013, I visited Central Asia for the first time after I assumed the presidency of China, and proposed the initiative of jointly building the ‘Silk Road Economic Belt’. Over the past 10 years, China and Central Asian countries have joined hands to promote the comprehensive revival of the Silk Road Future-oriented in-depth cooperation will bring the relationship between the two parties into a new era.”

Through the smoke and clouds of history, friendship is inherited in one continuous line.

The China-Jiji-Wuhan Highway across the Tianshan Mountains, the China-Tajikistan Highway that conquered the Pamirs, the China-Kazakhstan Crude Oil Pipeline that crosses the vast desert, and the China-Central Asia Natural Gas Pipeline are the contemporary “Silk Roads”; The freight cars on the way and the non-stop air flights are the contemporary “camel teams”; entrepreneurs looking for business opportunities, medical staff fighting the new crown epidemic, cultural workers spreading the voice of friendship, and international students seeking up and down are the contemporary friendly envoy of…

As President Xi Jinping said: “The relations between China and Central Asian countries have deep historical roots, extensive practical needs, and a solid foundation of public opinion, and they are full of vigor and vitality in the new era.”

Construction – “Joining hands to build a China-Central Asia Community of Shared Future featuring mutual assistance, common development, universal security, and friendship from generation to generation”

On the afternoon of May 17, held talks with President Tokayev of Kazakhstan;

On the morning of May 18, held talks with President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan respectively;

On the afternoon of May 18th, met with Turkmenistan President Berdymukhamedov, and held talks with Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev…

After each meeting, there is a signing ceremony of bilateral cooperation documents. One joint statement after another, one cooperation agreement after another… President Xi Jinping’s bilateral head-of-state diplomacy on the eve of the official summit has achieved fruitful results and many highlights.

The concept of “Community of Destiny” runs through all the time.

Today, China and the five Central Asian countries have not only realized the full coverage of the comprehensive strategic partnership, but also realized the full coverage of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind at the bilateral level. The full coverage of the two shows the intimacy of China‘s relationship with Central Asian countries.

The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan jointly attended the summit and paid a state visit to China; the president of Turkmenistan came to China again after the state visit to China on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Turkmenistan in January this year… in Xi’an , The story of the exchanges between President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five countries has written a new chapter.

It was an unforgettable birthday meeting——

“Today is your 70th birthday, and I wish you a happy birthday again. On this special day, you came to China for a state visit, which demonstrates the high level of relations between the two countries and once again confirms your indissoluble bond with China.”

On the afternoon of the 17th, the host and guest were seated at the Shaanxi Hotel. President Xi Jinping said to President Tokayev with a smile.

“Thank you.” Tokayev happily responded in Chinese.

Talks, signing ceremony… After the official activities of the state visit, President Xi Jinping had dinner with President Tokayev.

Tokayev, who had studied and worked in China for many years in his youth and liked to ride a bicycle through the alleys of Beijing, appreciated the storytelling of northern Shaanxi with local charm, and tasted a bowl of noodles with Shaanxi characteristics according to Chinese customs.

This is a firm support for each other’s governance —

“Since you took office, you have worked hard to develop the economy, improve people’s livelihood, and promote the reconciliation of various political forces, and have won the support and support of the Kyrgyz people. I believe that under your leadership, Kyrgyzstan will continue to make new achievements in various undertakings.” The morning of the 18th. During the meeting with President Zaparov, President Xi Jinping said.

“Currently, Kyrgyzstan-China relations are at the best level in history. Kyrgyzstan supports China‘s unswerving stance on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and other core interests, and supports China‘s global security initiatives and global development initiatives. Support, close communication and collaboration, and jointly promote the security and development of the two countries and the region.” President Zaparov responded.

This is a cordial reminiscence between old friends——

“It is a great pleasure to meet with my old friend President Rahmon in Xi’an. I warmly welcome you to China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and pay a state visit.”

On the morning of the 18th, the opening remarks of the talks between President Xi Jinping and President Rahmon were particularly cordial. In September 2014, during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tajikistan, President Rahmon and his family welcomed President Xi and his wife to their home for three generations. He took the initiative to hold Chairman Xi’s hand many times, saying that “good brothers should go hand in hand”.

“Tajikistan-China relations are based on a high degree of mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual support. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Tajikistan-China strategic partnership. The relationship between the two countries has become a model of good-neighborly friendship and sincere cooperation between countries.” President Xi met, President Rahmon said.

President Berdymukhamedov sincerely congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of the country, and wished President Xi Jinping new great achievements in his lofty post and benefited the Chinese people;

“You are the leader of the great China and the guardian of the security and prosperity of the region and the world.” President Mirziyoyev happily recalled the scene of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Samarkand last September, and once again talked about learning from China‘s reduction Poor successful experience…

“Central Asian countries are the most sincere old friends of China‘s West Chuyangguan.” President Mirziyoyev said sincerely.

Parents hope relatives are good, neighbors hope neighbors are good. Intercourse with the heart will last forever.

The century-old changes are accelerating, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change. Central Asia, as the center of the Eurasian continent, connects east and west and runs through the north and south of the crossroads, has always been of great strategic significance to regional and world peace and stability. What kind of Central Asia does the world need today?

At the summit, President Xi Jinping put forward four propositions:

– The world needs a stable Central Asia.

– The world needs a prosperous Central Asia.

– The world needs a harmonious Central Asia.

– The world needs a connected Central Asia.

“‘Brotherhood is better than all wealth’. Ethnic conflicts, religious disputes, and cultural barriers are not the main theme of Central Asia. Unity, tolerance, and harmony are the pursuit of the people of Central Asia. No one has the right to create discord in Central Asia, confrontation, let alone seek political self-interest from it.” President Xi Jinping’s words resounded loudly.

In the layout of the welcome banquet, such details impressed the heads of state of Central Asia——

Bayterek Observation Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan, State History Museum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, State Coat of Arms Column in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Ferris Wheel in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Legi, Samarkand, Uzbekistan Stein Square, Yumen Pass in Gansu, China, Big Wild Goose Pagoda and Drum Tower in Xi’an…

Xi’an Drum Tower (taken on April 25, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

The miniature landscapes of landmark buildings in the six countries are connected on a Silk Road that blends ancient and modern times, conveying China‘s sincere appreciation and equal respect for civilizations of all countries, and showing a beautiful vision of sharing destiny and creating a better future.

“The harmony of the world is the most important thing, and the beauty and well-being of the world are shared. The beauty of each beauty is beautiful, and the beauty of beauty is shared by the world.”

On the evening of the 18th, at the opening ceremony of the China-Central Asia People’s Culture and Art Year and China-Central Asia Youth Art Festival watched by the heads of state of the six countries, singers from the six countries sang together.

Adhere to mutual help, common development, universal security, and friendship from generation to generation; work together to build a community of mutual support, solidarity and mutual trust, a community of win-win cooperation and mutual achievement, a community of staying away from conflicts and eternal peace, and a community of mutual understanding and friendship and one heart and one mind community……

The important initiative of President Xi Jinping at the summit demonstrates the common aspiration of China and the people of Central Asian countries, and demonstrates China‘s responsibility of “creating trust and building amity, being kind to benevolent neighbors”.

Leading——”Actively promote common development, common prosperity, and common prosperity, and jointly welcome a better tomorrow for the six countries”

With a history of more than 3,100 years as a city and a cumulative history of more than 1,100 years as a capital, Xi’an has been a place where East and West blend together, ancient and modern. Today’s Xi’an is not only a city with a long history, but also a thriving city of the future.

Xi’an Big Wild Goose Pagoda (taken on April 19, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

After the summit on the 19th, under the witness of Chinese and foreign journalists covering the summit, President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries signed the “China-Central Asia Summit Xi’an Declaration”. The audience responded with long and warm applause.

“The parties announced that taking this summit as an opportunity, the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism was formally established”;

“The parties reaffirmed their mutual understanding and support on issues concerning each other’s core interests”;

“All parties agree that maintaining national security, political stability and the constitutional system is of great significance, and resolutely oppose undermining the legal regime and instigating a ‘color revolution’, and oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs in any form and under any pretext”;

“All parties spoke highly of the significance of the co-construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative in leading international cooperation”;

“Central Asian countries speak highly of and are willing to actively implement China‘s global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives”…

Consisting of 15 parts, the Xi’an Declaration is oriented to the international community and comprehensively expounds the common positions of China and the five Central Asian countries on China-Central Asia relations and major international and regional issues.

The “China-Central Asia Summit Achievement List” published at the same time recorded in detail the three major parts, 82 cooperation consensus and important achievements reached between China and the five Central Asian countries during the summit.

The heads of state of China and Central Asia agreed to take this summit as an opportunity to formally establish the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism, which will be held every two years in China and Central Asian countries in turn. The heads of state agreed to establish a permanent secretariat of the China-Central Asia Mechanism in China.

“Responding with one voice, pursuing the same spirit”, “Affinity between the people, similar ideas, and similar goals” – President Xi Jinping used these words to describe the like-mindedness between China and Central Asian countries.

The holding of the first China-Central Asia Summit and the formal establishment of the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism can be said to be ripe and a matter of course.

During the bilateral and multilateral activities during the summit, the heads of state of Central Asia participating in the meeting once again expressed their warm congratulations to the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions of China, and to Chairman Xi Jinping’s re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. All parties spoke highly of the CPC’s valuable experience in governing the country and fully affirmed the significance of the Chinese-style modernization path to world development.

Facing the future, China and Central Asian countries are fellow travelers on the road to development and revitalization. China is promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization; Kazakhstan is building a fast-growing and thriving “New Kazakhstan”; Kyrgyzstan has formulated the “National Development Program by 2026” to promote sustainable economic and social development; Tajikistan is constantly Promote the “National Development Strategy Before 2030” and move forward resolutely towards the established goals of national development; Turkmenistan has entered a new stage of “rejuvenation of a powerful country in the new era” and formulated a new blueprint for the national economic and social development program from 2022 to 2052; the people of Uzbekistan Started a new journey of building “New Uzbekistan”.

“We are willing to strengthen exchanges with Central Asian countries in modernization concepts and practices, promote the docking of development strategies, create more opportunities for cooperation, and work together to promote the modernization process of the six countries.” President Xi Jinping said.

Strengthen mechanism construction, expand economic and trade relations, deepen interconnection, expand energy cooperation, promote green innovation, enhance development capabilities, strengthen dialogue among civilizations, and maintain regional peace… Around the planning, construction, and development of China-Central Asia cooperation, Xi Jinping The chairman put forward eight proposals at the summit.

Pomegranate flower, the city flower of Xi’an; the pomegranate tree was introduced to China from Central Asia. On the emblem of this summit, six pomegranate flower petals are connected and surround the landmark bell tower in Xi’an, implying that friends from China and the five Central Asian countries gather in Xi’an to renew traditional friendship, seek future development together, and build a closer together China-Central Asia Community of Shared Future.

This is the Xi’an Bell Tower taken on May 15.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen

After the summit, President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries raised the soil with shovels and jointly planted six pomegranate trees with good expectations. The leaders of the six countries bid farewell and agreed to hold the next summit in Kazakhstan in 2025.

Recalling the past, on the ancient Silk Road, camel bells were crisp and horseshoes sounded.

Looking at the present, there are fast-moving trains between China and Central Asia, connecting thousands of miles.

The China Railway Express, loaded with 1,300 tons of flour from Kazakhstan, arrived at Xi’an International Port Station (photographed on January 13).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

Under the guidance of the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting mechanism, a new blueprint for China-Central Asia cooperation has been drawn up, and a new journey to build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future has fully begun.

“There is an agricultural proverb in Shaanxi, China, ‘As long as you work hard, gold will come out of the soil’. A Central Asian proverb also says, ‘You will be rewarded if you pay, and you will reap what you sow’. Let us join hands, work together, and actively promote common development and common development. Prosperity, common prosperity, and a better tomorrow for the six countries!” President Xi Jinping said in his keynote speech at the summit.

Writers: Liu Hua, Yang Yijun, Zhu Chao, Jiang Chenrong

Poster Design: Duan Yuanyuan

Coordinator: Fang Sixian

Editor: Zheng Jianlong