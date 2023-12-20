Continuous bombing ‘Gaza is the most dangerous place for children

Web Desk: The United Nations agency UNICEF has described Gaza, which is constantly bombarded and attacked by Israeli forces, as the most dangerous place in the world for children. It is feared that the casualties will be more than those caused by the bombing.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder warned in a statement that the lack of food, water, shelter and sanitation is putting children’s lives at risk as they are exposed to constant airstrikes with no safe place to stay.

“Every child has been enduring this hell for these 10 weeks and none of them can survive,” he told reporters in Geneva. Don’t know if we will get through it or not.

According to Gaza health officials, 19,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 52,000 injured since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, but their access to medical facilities is extremely limited.

The UN health agency WHO said only 8 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially functioning.

Elder said hospitals were filled with children and their parents, all suffering the horrors of war, including many young children wrapped in bandages, nearly 1,000 children who had lost one or both legs. .

A UNICEF spokesperson highlighted the severe lack of proper sanitation, pointing out that on average there is one toilet for 700 people in Gaza.

He said that there are more than 10,000 cases of diarrhea among children and due to increasing malnutrition, this situation can quickly prove fatal.

Elder said that the delivery of aid is a matter of life and death for the children of Gaza and the conditions for the delivery of this aid are not being met. Much less than loads.

Related