“Continuous Metaphysics”: De Chirico before and after Surrealism – Treviso

Giorgio de Chirico, The Mystery Calculator, 1975. Watercolor with traces of oil paint. Giorgio and Isa de Chirico Foundation, © GIORGIO DE CHIRICO, by SIAE 2023

Treviso – As the art world prepares to celebrate the centenary of Surrealism (1924-2024), an exhibition invites us to remember the Italian artist who inspired the movement: it is Giorgio De Chirico, elected unbeknownst to him as the progenitor of the avant-garde surrealist by the founder André Breton. For him, as for Max Ernst, René Magritte, Yves Tanguy and Salvador Dalì, early metaphysical painting (1910-1918) played a fundamental role in the birth and development of the movement.

From 11 October Palazzo Sarcinelli in Conegliano will host over 70 works by the twentieth-century painter, in an event organized in collaboration with the Giorgio and Isa De Chirico Foundation. In the exhibition we will find the subjects most loved by De Chirico, from the faceless mannequins to the Troubadours, from the Italian squares to the towers, up to the “Ferrara interiors”, the trophies, the gladiators, the archaeologists, the suns on and off, the baths mysterious (series Mythology of 1934).

Giorgio De Chirico, Le muse inquietanti, 1974, oil on canvas, 50×65 cm, from the Giorgio and Isa de Chirico Foundation, © GIORGIO DE CHIRICO, by SIAE 2023-02-02

Far from remaining confined to a single albeit fruitful season, Metaphysics covers the master’s career from top to bottom up to the 1970s, strongly argues the project curator Victoria Noel-Johnson. Giorgio de Chirico. Metaphysics continues it will therefore reserve a broad focus on the neo-metaphysical period – of which the De Chirico Foundation has the most important and complete collection in the world – when, between 1965 and 1978, the artist returned to elaborating the themes of the origins.

The works on display will then present the wide range of techniques in which the master experimented: painting, drawing, watercolour, sculpture and lithography, in which we read de Chirico’s constant interest in the Nietzschean concepts of eternal return and dualism Apollonian-Dionysian.

Considered a leading figure in early 20th-century art, De Chirico not only inspired the Surrealists: recent studies have found that his influence touched Dadaism, Magic Realism, Neue Sachlichkeit (New Objectivity), Pop Art , the Transavantgarde and even Postmodernism. Merit of the strong aptitude for experimentation of an artist who in his seventy-year career has never stopped testing himself with new styles, techniques and subjects.

“Developing a pictorial system of mathematical precision that distorts reality through the illogical use of perspective and light, combined with the irrational juxtaposition of common and fantastic objects in altered and unusual environments, the artist produces scenes of enigmatic isolation or disturbing constraint ”, explains the curator Noel-Johnson: “Pervaded by an anguished foreboding, the atmosphere – or Moodaccording to Nietzsche – of his painting aims to arouse a sense of surprise, discovery and revelation”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

