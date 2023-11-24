Continuously correcting problems to promote development and relieve people’s concerns – various localities promoted the second batch of thematic education rectification and rectification and achieved effective results_News Channel_CCTV Network (cctv.com)

In an effort to address the urgent needs and worries of the masses, various regions in China have launched the second batch of thematic education on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This initiative aims to continuously correct problems in order to promote development and relieve people’s concerns.

Since the launch of this thematic education, localities have been actively working on rectifying and improving outstanding problems. For example, in Medog County, Tibet Autonomous Region, the local government has focused on improving water, electricity, and internet access in response to feedback from the local community. This has resulted in a more reliable and stable infrastructure, benefiting local businesses and residents.

Similarly, in Xianghe County, Hebei Province, community party members and cadres have been conducting door-to-door visits to address issues such as inadequate heating for residents. The proactive approach has resulted in the resolution of heating issues, improving the living conditions for local residents.

In Yushu City, Qinghai Province, the government is addressing the living environment of the masses, investing in the renovation of urban lanes to improve the overall infrastructure of the city. Additionally, the flat and straight lanes in the city have made significant changes, providing a better quality of life for the community.

To ensure high-quality development, Xiqing District in Tianjin has been carrying out rectification work on issues that restrict high-quality development. This has led to increased support for industrial development, with various measures in place to optimize the business environment and help enterprises grow healthily.

Furthermore, in Ruili Port, Yunnan Province, the government has been working to improve port customs clearance and traffic flow issues. By implementing measures such as increasing the use of technology, the customs clearance time has been greatly reduced, benefiting trade with Myanmar.

In Rendong Village, Heilongjiang Province, the local government has focused on improving heating costs in winter, resulting in the use of a new type of burn-free greenhouse in cold areas. This has led to increased incomes from facility agriculture for local residents.

In addition to development initiatives, various regions have also been focusing on improving the work style and problem-solving abilities of the cadre teams. This has included special rectification on issues such as “slowness in doing things” and “failure to grasp ideas” among cadres in Jiange County, Sichuan Province.

Furthermore, grassroots party branches in Guanshan Lake District, Guiyang City, and Hai’an City, Nantong City, have conducted “home visits” and “visits” to address the needs of outflow and inflow party members. This has resulted in increased party involvement in economic development, grassroots governance, and serving the local communities.

Overall, these efforts reflect a dedicated and proactive approach to addressing the needs of the masses and promoting high-quality development in various regions across China. Through continuous correction of problems, these initiatives aim to relieve people’s concerns and ultimately promote development and progress.

