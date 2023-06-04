Continuously improve the population service system to promote high-quality population development|Medical Center|Medical Services|Education|People’s Livelihood_Mobile NetEase

Original title: Continuously improve the population service system to boost the high-quality development of the population





CCTV news client news (news broadcast): In recent years, my country has focused on “one old and one young”, and the construction of a population service system covering the entire life cycle has been promoted as a whole, making life more convenient for the general public and gradually improving the quality of life. High-quality development.

Recently, the National Development and Reform Commission issued a 26.55 billion yuan investment in the central budget to support the construction of 241 national and provincial regional medical centers, so that more patients can enjoy fair, accessible, systematic and continuous high-quality medical and health services nearby. Reporters from the National Regional Medical Center and Baoding Hospital of Beijing Children’s Hospital saw that 12-year-old Lele was undergoing follow-up evaluation after stem cell transplantation. Recalling the situation when he went to Beijing to seek medical treatment, his father was very moved.

At present, the number of national and regional medical center project hospitals has reached 76, and a large number of complex surgeries and medical services that were originally carried out in only a few big cities have achieved inter-provincial “translation”. A drop of 30.6%.

At present, 429 municipal and prefecture-level administrative districts across the country have completed the preparation of the overall solution for “one elderly and one small”, with 381,000 various elderly care institutions and facilities, 8.223 million beds, and 2.5 care homes per 1,000 population. According to data from the Ministry of Finance, in recent years, my country’s investment in ensuring and improving people’s livelihood has increased year by year. From January to April this year, education, health care, social security and employment expenditures increased by 6.9%, 8.7% and 10.3% year-on-year respectively. Make up for shortcomings in the field of people’s livelihood, improve service capabilities, and continuously promote high-quality population development.