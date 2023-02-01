Continuously promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party

“Seeking Truth” Magazinecommentator

On January 9, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. From the perspective of the long-term governance of the party, the long-term stability of the country, and the happiness and well-being of the people, he deeply analyzed the causes of the unique problems of the big party, The main performance and the way to solve it, profoundly expound the goals, tasks and practical requirements of improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and make a strategic deployment for the unswerving and in-depth promotion of comprehensive and strict party governance.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, profound in thought, rich in connotation, and incisive in exposition. It is highly political, instructive, and pertinent. The discipline inspection and supervision work of the new journey of the times provides fundamental guidance. We must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, further unify our thinking and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, constantly promote comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era and new journey, and carry out the party’s great self-revolution to the end.

As a century-old party, how our party will always maintain its advanced nature and purity, always win the support and support of the people, and jump out of the historical cycle of chaos and prosperity is a fundamental question that must be answered and resolved. During the Yan’an period, Comrade Mao Zedong gave the first answer in the cave, which was “only when the people are allowed to supervise the government can the government not dare to relax.” More than 70 years later, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly summed up the historical experience of the party’s century-old struggle, especially the fresh experience of comprehensively and strictly governing the party since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and gave the second answer, which is self-revolution. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has included comprehensive and strict governance of the party into the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. become more powerful and full of vitality, and opened up a new realm of self-revolution of a century-old party.

“Ten years of sharpening a sword”. After the great practice of comprehensively and strictly governing the party in the new era, today’s Chinese Communist Party has significantly enhanced its ability to self-purify, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement, and the loose and loose management of the party has been fundamentally reversed. The ecology is constantly formed and developed to ensure that the party will never deteriorate, change color, or change taste. Facts are the most convincing, and the people have the most say. Recently, the TV feature film “Forever Blowing the Charge” received enthusiastic response after it was broadcast. In 2022, the results of the public opinion survey jointly conducted by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the National Supervisory Committee and the National Bureau of Statistics showed that 97.4% of the people believed that comprehensive and strict governance of the party was effective, an increase of 22.4% from 2012; Discipline and anti-corruption measures reflect our party’s thorough self-revolutionary spirit.

Always have foresight and be prepared for danger in times of peace. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that our Party, as the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of major parties in order to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position. At this plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, General Secretary Xi Jinping made an in-depth explanation with “six how to always”: how to never forget the original intention and keep in mind the mission, how to always unify thinking, will, and action, and how to always have a strong ability to govern and Leadership level, how to always maintain the state of entrepreneurial spirit, how to always be able to discover and solve their own problems in a timely manner, and how to always maintain a clean and upright political ecology. Solving these problems is a hurdle that must be overcome to realize the party’s mission and tasks in the new era and new journey, and it is a hard bone that must be overcome to comprehensively and strictly govern the party to adapt to the new situation and new requirements. We must uphold the overall leadership of the Party, especially the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, give full play to the role of comprehensive and strict governance of the Party as a political leader and political guarantee, and forge a stronger leadership force for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Gather a wider struggle force.

To govern the country, one must first govern the party, and to govern the party must be strict. In the ten years of the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core clearly proposed comprehensive and strict governance of the party, continuously deepened the understanding of the laws of self-revolution, and continuously promoted the theoretical innovation, practical innovation, and institutional innovation of party building, and initially established a comprehensive and strict system. Party system. In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the major task of “improving the system of comprehensive and strict party governance”. At the plenary meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the general secretary once again emphasized that building a comprehensive and strict party governance system is “a comprehensive and pioneering work.” The system of comprehensively and strictly governing the party should be a dynamic system with rich connotations, complete functions, scientific norms, and efficient operation. To improve this system, it is necessary to adhere to institutional and rule-based governance of the party, to give more importance to the organic connection, linkage, integration, and coordination of all aspects of the party’s construction, to give more emphasis to the soundness of systems and mechanisms and scientific and effective laws and regulations, and to give more prominence to the use of governance The concept, the concept of the system, and the dialectical thinking govern the party and build the party. We must adhere to the full coverage of content, full coverage of objects, full chain of responsibilities, and full integration of systems, so that the work of comprehensively and strictly governing the party can better reflect the characteristics of the times, grasp the regularity, and be full of creativity.

The important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection pointed out the direction for the new era and new journey to further promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, clarify the fundamental principles, and make strategic arrangements. We must thoroughly understand, fully grasp, and resolutely implement.

——Guarantee effective implementation of the Party’s 20th National Congress decision-making deployment with strong political supervision.Talking about politics with a clear-cut stand is our party’s consistent political advantage. Political supervision is a powerful measure to urge the whole party to adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. In order to strengthen political supervision, we must make greater efforts to be specific, precise, and normalized. We must firmly maintain the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, promote party organizations at all levels to strengthen the party’s political construction, improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and ensure that the entire party is on the same page in terms of political stance, political direction, political principles, and political path. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core maintains a high degree of unity. It is necessary to strengthen political supervision around the implementation of the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promote the close integration of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with the actual situation of departments, industries, and fields, and focus on the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept and the accelerated construction of a new development pattern. , Efforts to promote high-quality development and other major strategic deployments, and strengthen supervision and inspection around the decisions and deployments made by the Party Central Committee according to the time and situation. It is necessary to promote the improvement of the implementation mechanism of the Party Central Committee’s major decision-making arrangements, promptly and accurately discover that there are orders that cannot be fulfilled, and that there are prohibitions that cannot be stopped, and effectively break through the obstacles and difficulties in the implementation, so as to promote the implementation of various policies through effective and effective daily supervision.

——Continue to deepen the implementation of the spirit of the eight central regulations and correct the “four winds”.The issue of style of work is related to the support of the people and the life and death of the party. We must resolutely implement the spirit of the eight central regulations, rectify the style of work with strict discipline, and enrich the effective ways of self-revolution. The formulation and implementation of the Eight Central Regulations is an act of our party in the new era. It must be unremitting and work hard for a long time until it truly becomes a custom and leads the society and the people with a good party style. On October 25, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee to review the “Detailed Implementation Rules for the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to Implement the Eight Provisions of the Central Committee”, which fully demonstrated the importance of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. Persevere in the firm determination to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and unremittingly rectify the wind and eliminate discipline. It is necessary to continue to rectify hedonism and extravagance, grasp the regional, industry-specific, and phased characteristics of style construction, grasp common and recurring problems, deepen rectification, and promote normalized and long-term style construction. It is necessary to put the rectification of formalism and bureaucracy in a more prominent position as a key task of style construction, study targeted measures, scientifically and accurately target rectification, and strive for real results.

——Comprehensively strengthen party discipline.Discipline is the “rule” for governing the party, and it is also the standard and compliance for party members and cadres to restrain their own behavior. Strengthening discipline construction is the fundamental strategy for comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Discipline construction should be placed in a more prominent position. Strict requirements must be implemented in the entire process of party rule formulation, party discipline education, and discipline enforcement supervision, so that iron discipline can “grow teeth” and show off its power, and let cadres pay attention, vigilance, and know how to stop. Let the whole party form a high degree of awareness of observing rules and regulations, so that every party member, especially leading cadres, can further enhance their awareness of discipline and rules, and develop the habit of working and living in an environment subject to supervision and restraint.

– Resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption.Corruption is the biggest cancer that endangers the vitality and combat effectiveness of the party, and anti-corruption is the most thorough self-revolution. At present, the situation of the fight against corruption is still severe and complicated, and the task of curbing the increase and eliminating the stock is still arduous. It is necessary to deepen the treatment of symptoms and root causes and systematic governance, to promote the dare not to be corrupted, not to be corrupted, and not to be corrupted in an integrated way, to effectively connect the dare not to be corrupted, not to be corrupted, and not to be corrupted, to make efforts at the same time, in the same direction, and comprehensively Combining the deterrent power of corruption, the binding power of not being corrupt, and the appeal of not wanting to be corrupt. We must continue to increase pressure on not daring to be corrupt, and always maintain zero-tolerance deterrence, and high-pressure punishment. It is necessary to deepen and expand on the prevention of corruption, move forward the anti-corruption threshold, deepen source governance, strengthen the reform of supervision mechanisms and system construction in key areas, and improve the system and mechanism to prevent the spread of corruption. It is necessary to consolidate and improve on not wanting to be corrupt, pay more attention to rectifying the root, consolidating the root and cultivating the source, strengthen the construction of a clean culture in the new era, and cultivate the new trend of the era of seeking truth, being pragmatic, and united struggle.

– Improve the supervision system.Improving the party’s unified leadership, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient supervision system is an important symbol of realizing the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. It is necessary to improve the power supervision and restriction mechanism, take the inner-party supervision as the leading factor, promote the coordination of various supervisions, and let power operate under the sun. Party committees (party groups) should play a leading role in promoting the integration of various supervisory forces, procedures, and work integration. It is necessary to continue to deepen the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system, implement dedicated supervision, build a supervision platform, weave a dense supervision network, and assist the party committee to promote the efficient operation of the supervision system. It is necessary to sharpen the sharp sword of inspection, be brave to shine the sword, and always keep the sword high and deterring.

——Build a loyal, clean and responsible Iron Army.Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs are an important force to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party. They must be loyal to the party, shoulder heavy responsibilities bravely, dare to fight tough battles, and be good at fighting. We must persist in doing things based on party spirit, sharpen character and integrity in the front line of party style and clean government construction and anti-corruption struggle, and demonstrate responsibility in centering on the center and serving the overall situation. It is necessary to improve the internal control mechanism, strengthen the construction of integrity, effectively strengthen political education and party spirit education, resolutely eliminate black sheep, resolutely prevent “black under the lights”, and forge a high-quality discipline inspection and supervision cadre team that can take on the important task of the new era.

The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. The new great project of party building is the fundamental guarantee for leading the great struggle, the great cause, and the ultimate realization of the great dream. Party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two In the new era and new journey, we will continue to promote comprehensive and strict party governance, deeply promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and continuously enhance the party’s political leadership, ideological leadership, mass organization, and social appeal. , with strong political supervision to ensure the effective implementation of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and provide a strong guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country to get off to a good start.