Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 31. Question: With the spirit of hard work and progress, socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era will continue to advance – cadres and masses in various places have set off an upsurge of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency reporter

In the past few days, cadres and the masses in various places have thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in various forms, talked freely about the great achievements of the party and the country in the new era, carefully understood the central tasks and strategic arrangements proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and made plans based on practice. Implement measures.

Everyone agreed to unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th Party Congress, and condense wisdom and strength to implement the various items put forward by the 20th Party Congress. In deployment, we will continue to push forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with the spirit of hard work and progress.

Talk about great change

Nowadays, Baise, Guangxi is enjoying a bumper harvest, and batches of agricultural products are sent to all directions through a convenient transportation network.

Poverty alleviation by the end of 2020; disposable income of rural residents has increased by an average of 11.3% per year in the past ten years… Talking about the great changes in Baise, Yang Jiexing, deputy director of Baise Rural Development Bureau, who went to the village to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, said with emotion: “With Xi Jinping The Party Central Committee with comrades at the core led us to win the battle against poverty as scheduled. This is a historic victory that shines in the history of the development of the Chinese nation. In the past ten years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has led hundreds of millions of people to roll up their sleeves and work hard, regardless of the weather. This achievement gives us great confidence and strength.”

On the coast of the East China Sea, the port is wide and the water is deep, ships come and go, and the busy Meishan port area of ​​Ningbo Zhoushan Port witnesses the continuous surging vitality of China‘s economy.

“Grasp the new development stage, implement the new development concept, build a new development pattern, and promote high-quality development, my country’s economic strength has achieved a historic leap.” Ruan Lixin, chairman of Ningbo Meidong Container Terminal Co., Ltd., said that Ningbo Zhoushan Port has penetrated into the Yangtze River Economic Belt , strung together the Eurasian Continental Bridge, the annual cargo throughput has ranked first in the world for 13 consecutive years, which is a vivid epitome of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern. The successful practice of the port has fully demonstrated the practical power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the advantages and vitality of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

Seriously studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Gao Jingtao, a cadre of the Management Committee of Wuwei National Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Gansu Province, resonated strongly with “the historical, turning and overall changes in ecological environmental protection”: “In recent years, we have carried out work such as desert soilless cultivation. , the planting of economic fruit and ecological protection forests in the desert has become a reality. Practice has fully proved that adhering to the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, we are embarking on a civilized development path of production development, rich life and good ecology.”

Over the past ten years, Chongqing, which is located in the hinterland of the inland, has owned major logistics channels such as the Yangtze River Golden Waterway and the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, and industries such as automobiles and electronics have grown together.

Bachuanjiang, director of the Port and Logistics Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government, said that, as pointed out in the report, the deepening of reform and opening up and socialist modernization has written a new chapter in the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. “General Secretary Xi Jinping called on us to work hard to achieve the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must speed up the construction of the new land-sea corridor in the west, and continue to do a good job in the logistics of the corridor, the logistics belt, and the economic and trade belt industry.”

The great changes of the decade in the new era are of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the cause of the party and the country has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes. The most fundamental reason is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm, and that there is a society with Chinese characteristics in the new era of Xi Jinping. The guiding principle of ideology and science.” Chen Changxu, Secretary of the State Party Committee of Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province, said that under the banner of the party, we must always unite as “a piece of hard steel” and transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into promoting high-quality development, The vivid practice of creating a high-quality life, closely linked to the revitalization of the countryside, with industrial prosperity as the starting point, strives to create a new situation for the development of various undertakings in ethnic areas.

comprehend the power of thought

“Why the Communist Party of China can do it, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good, in the final analysis, it is a Marxist practice, and it is a Marxist practice that is sinicized and modernized.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s incisive conclusions in the report of the 20th National Congress have become a profound understanding of the cadres and the masses. consensus.

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a scientific guide to promote the continuous development of the Party and the country in the new era.” Huang Xiaomei, Secretary of the Party Committee of China University of Geosciences (Wuhan), said that when embarking on a new journey, we must adhere to the Party’s innovative theory Concentrate on the soul, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in various forms into the campus and classrooms, so as to better educate people for the party and talents for the country.

Build vegetable greenhouses, build seedling bases, and introduce food processing enterprises… In recent years, Songjiagou Village, Kelan County, Shanxi Province has “changed every year”.

“The lives of the villagers are getting better and better, which is a vivid manifestation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s emphasis on ‘adhering to the supremacy of the people’.” You Cunming, secretary of the village party branch who experienced the butterfly change in the mountain township, said with emotion, “The grassroots party organizations must be in the countryside. The front line of revitalization leads the villagers to unite and work hard, and constantly turn the villagers’ yearning for a better life into reality.”

After returning to work, Feng Xinyan, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and deputy leader of the electrical test team of the substation maintenance center of the ultra-high voltage company of the State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company, preached the spirit of the conference non-stop. He said that it is necessary to more comprehensively and systematically comprehend the party’s innovative theory, consciously apply guidance and practice in his own work, and promote clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient use of energy based on his post.

“Only by rooting in the fertile soil of our country and our nation’s history and culture can the tree of truth of Marxism be deeply rooted.” Wang Jianbo, executive deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of the Third Division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China , Xinjiang has carried out in-depth cultural enrichment and enhanced cultural identity. “Xinjiang is a rich mine of cultural and artistic creation. We must thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, make full use of Xinjiang’s historical and cultural heritage, enrich the cultural life of people of all ethnic groups, and let the wonderful Xinjiang stories go out of Xinjiang, travel across the country, and go to the world. Enhance the dissemination and influence of Chinese culture.”

Only political parties with scientific theories have the power of truth; careers guided by scientific theories have a bright future.

“It is the solemn historical responsibility of the contemporary Chinese Communists to continue to write a new chapter of the modernization of Marxism in China,” said Cao Jiefeng, deputy secretary and director of the Party Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Region Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation. In terms of risk prevention and control in the tax system, optimization of services, etc., we will adhere to problem orientation, continue to uphold integrity and innovation, and earnestly implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in all aspects of our work.

Blueprints are inspiring

From 2020 to 2035, socialist modernization will be basically realized; from 2035 to the middle of this century, my country will be built into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful… The blueprint for modernization drawn in the report urges People forge ahead.

Land survey and leveling, engineering hydropower security, project equipment preparation… Hainan Yangpu Port is speeding up the construction of customs closure projects and striving to improve the level of port modernization.

“The construction of Hainan Free Trade Port is a vivid practice of Chinese-style modernization.” Zou Guang, Mayor of Danzhou City and Director of Yangpu Management Committee, said that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and will deepen the integration of Danzhou and Yangpu. Development should be considered and acted in the implementation of the major deployment of Chinese-style modernization, and it will play an exemplary and leading role in the coordinated regional development pattern.

“Economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength have risen sharply”, “achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance, and enter the forefront of innovative countries”… The report mentioned that in the overall goal of my country’s development in 2035, “science and technology” is the key word .

Long Xiaodong, Secretary of the Dingnan County Party Committee of Jiangxi Province, has a deep understanding: “In the future, we will continue to expand the photovoltaic, biomedical and other industries by promoting the development of strategic emerging industry integration clusters, build a batch of new growth engines, and promote the high-quality development of Dingnan County. .”

Also deeply impressed is Wang Shangeng, the winner of the “National May 1st Labor Medal” and a worker in the welding production line group of the bogie manufacturing center of CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Co., Ltd. “The report proposes to adhere to respect for labor, knowledge, talents, and creativity, and points out the direction for the growth of skilled talents.” He said that it is necessary to seize the opportunities of the times, carry out more job skills innovation, and polish the “Made in China” golden name card. Bright.

Ningxia, once a place with a fragile ecological environment, has become a scenic spot with an endless stream of tourists. Li Jia, deputy director of the Ningxia Yinchuan Ecological Environment Bureau, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a major deployment to promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. As a grass-roots cadre in the field of ecological environment, we must bring the spirit of the 20th National Congress to the front line of work, and unswervingly promote the construction of a beautiful China and green development.

“Enhance people’s well-being and improve people’s quality of life”, “Efforts to promote common prosperity for all people”… The report of more than 30,000 words, “people” throughout. After reading the report repeatedly, Gao Bo, head of the Investment Project Approval Section of the Government Service Office of the People’s Government of Xiqing District, Tianjin, said that he should take concrete actions to make the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party take root at the grassroots level, fully listen to the voices of the masses, and support the people through practical support. the happy life of the people.

After the study report, Zhong Angel, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Olympic champion of track cycling, said: “As a sports person, I will actively spread the concept of sports health and contribute to the construction of a healthy China and the improvement of the physical fitness of the whole people.”

The new blueprint is inspiring, and the new chapter is moving forward.

In late autumn, the Lehua Expressway project winds its way like a long dragon and plunges into the mountains. Here, the right side of Qinghai’s first expressway spiral curve bridge has been successfully closed recently, and further progress has been made in highway construction in western my country. “The general secretary emphasized that on the new journey, we must always maintain a high-spirited and progressive state of mind.” Shen Jianqing, director of the Lehua Expressway Project Office of Qinghai Provincial Communications Construction Management Co., Ltd., said that we must keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment and strive to conquer engineering technology. Difficulties, solidly promote the construction of highway infrastructure, and paint a better tomorrow with every brick and tile!

[Editor in charge: Wang Han]