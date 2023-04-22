Home » Contraband cigarette seized in Codazzi
Contraband cigarette seized in Codazzi

About 40,000 cigarette packs contraband that was transported in vehicles were seized by the authorities in the municipality of Codazzi, Cesar.

The operation was carried out by the Customs Fiscal Police with National Army units at a checkpoint they had on the road that leads to Valledupar. At the site, the drivers of two vehicles were required for a search, finding the merchandise covered with a black cloth.

“After this, the merchandise is transferred to the city of Valledupar and is left at the disposal of the National Tax and Customs Directorate, DIAN”announced the National Police.

The merchandise evaluated in search of $554 million apparently it was going to be marketed during the Vallenato Legend Festival that It will take place from April 26 to 30.

