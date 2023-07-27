Contraceptive methods: which are the most used, and how reliable is their effectiveness? – news

The majority of young people start their sexual life without protection, putting their health at risk and causing unwanted pregnancies.

Starting your sexual life is not an easy decision, it is accompanied by doubts, such as what is the most effective planning method, and what is the correct way to use it? However, most young people start their sexual life without protection, putting their health at risk and causing unwanted pregnancies.

That is why Nueva EPS, through its exclusive IPS, has the Family Planning Program at the service of its affiliates, where contraception educational activities are carried out, including the delivery of methods defined by the Health Benefits Plan – PBS .

Through this program the Company made contraceptive advice to 692,415 women of childbearing age and delivered 682,807 contraceptives in the first semester of the year. He found that, in the same period of time, more than 350,000 men who sought advice on family planning methods were registered.

Despite the fact that campaigns are currently being carried out and there are various planning methods from the EPS and the Government, the most recent report from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), which collected data up to April 2023, indicated that 72,886 minors under 24 years were mothers, of which 26,011 were between the ages of 15 and 19.

Precisely, in order to resolve these doubts and seeking to reduce these figures, the New EPS consulted the doctor Sthepanie Flórez, Gynecologist and Obstetrician at the Hospital Universitario Mayor (Méderi), to learn the correct use of the various contraceptive methods.

What is the most used planning method?

S.F: The most widely used planning methods are barrier methods, and of these, the most widely used is the male condom; This, in addition to preventing unwanted pregnancies, also protects people from sexually transmitted diseases. However, it is less effective than other methods, with a pregnancy rate close to 18%, despite its perfect use.

How does each method work and what should be taken into account so as not to alter its effectiveness?

S.F. There are several types of birth control pills, they are presented in two administration schemes of 21 or 24 doses, this depends on the concentration of the compounds; what they basically do is inhibit ovulation to prevent pregnancy. The effectiveness of a pill is very high, with its perfect use, 6 to 2 pregnancies per 100 women can occur in 1 year.

They are safe, they do not cause cancer or infertility, although some women may experience headaches, breast tenderness, and nausea, so their prescription must be made by a doctor to determine whether or not their administration is recommended.

And the injectables?

S.F. Among injectables there are two types: An injection that only has progestin, popularly known as the quarterly injection, is not recommended as a regular contraceptive method, we only use it in women who have just had a pregnancy, in the first period after childbirth.

There are also injections for monthly application, they have the same mechanism as birth control pills and their effectiveness has a high percentage, estimated to be 6% (higher than that of pills), and fewer than six pregnancies are expected for every 100 women. in 1 year. However, in some cases breakthrough bleeding can occur that is usually a bit annoying for patients, but with continued use this decreases.

And the subdermal implant?

S.F. Subdermal implants are among the most effective methods of contraception, with a pregnancy rate of 0.05 less than one pregnancy per 100 women in 1 year. Its mechanism of action also consists in the inhibition of ovulation by means of the hormonal concentration that is available during a period of 3 or 5 years. Most women tolerate them very well, but in some specific cases headaches, internal menstrual bleeding, weight gain or loss, and some side effects may occur that depend on each woman.

Intrauterine implants, what are they?

SFIntrauterine devices can be found in various presentations, copper and levonorgestrel-releasing devices, which is the hormone in charge of preventing pregnancy, this type of device can last from 5 to 8 years, depending on the hormonal concentration of each brand.

This type of device has a high range of effectiveness, copper T has a pregnancy rate of 0.8%, and levonorgestrel-releasing devices, a rate of 0.2%. However, the effectiveness of these devices can be altered, because they can come to pass, inserting themselves into the walls of the uterus or allowing pregnancy, which is why it is

An annual control by the gynecologist is essential, to verify its position by means of a transvaginal ultrasound.

Regarding adverse effects, patients who opt for copper T may present increased menstrual cramps, abundant and painful periods, in the case of hormone-releasing devices, on the contrary, they may present improvements in the presence of menstrual pain and even reduce bleeding.

A final recommendation for those who decide to start their sexual life…

The recommendation for young people who decide to start their sexual life is that they consult, seek advice and find the best contraceptive method. It is important that they have an assessment in the family planning program of their EPS, where the eligibility criteria are evaluated to determine which is the safest and most effective method for each patient. It is worth remembering that, in case of not having stable partners, and fleeting and ephemeral relationships occur, a barrier method should always be used to, in addition to avoiding conception, prevent sexually transmitted diseases.