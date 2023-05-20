Home » Contract is signed for the construction of a viaduct and the expansion of the highway to Los Chorros
Contract is signed for the construction of a viaduct and the expansion of the highway to Los Chorros

Contract is signed for the construction of a viaduct and the expansion of the highway to Los Chorros

On this day, the Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Romeo Rodríguez Herrera, and representatives of a Korean company, signed a contract for the execution of the road infrastructure project for the construction of a viaduct and expansion of the Pan-American highway, at the height of Los Chorros.

“This is certainly a major challenge. The Korean Government has been very supportive; It is a financing of $410 million, with one part from Korea Eximbank (Korea Import and Export Bank) and another from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration”, highlighted Rodríguez.

According to the authorities, the viaduct, which will seek to expedite traffic safely, will be the longest bridge built in the country’s history.

